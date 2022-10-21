One of the very first pieces of info that we got before Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the fact that the fan-favorite anti-hero was going to don a yellow suit – a big departure from the blood-red outfit that better underscored the gritty nature of the previous Daredevil series on Netflix. It might not seem like much, but a change in color signals a different approach to the character, something that we’ll know fully about when Daredevil: Born Again premieres in 2024.

In the meantime, we can check out what the star of the show has to say about this new suit. Daredevil’s demeanor in She-Hulk is hardly the same we saw on the Netflix series, and of course everybody was intrigued to see this more “fun” side of Matt Murdock. In an interview with Marvel.com, Cox revealed he was “really excited about the new suit”, and also commented on how he feels that Yellow Daredevil differs from Red Daredevil:

“[I]n terms of the character, I think of them as the same person, just the same person who's in two different frames of mind. […] I talked a little bit to Marvel Studios about where does he come from? Where's his headspace at? What's going on? I don't think we really knew what was going to happen next. When we were shooting it, I certainly didn't know about a new ‘Daredevil’ show, I think [Marvel Studios] was figuring out what's the next right thing for this character. […] While he's [outside of Hell’s Kitchen] he feels a weight lifted, and he's able just to put that to one side mentally and just enjoy himself. […] I kind of saw it as a different side to Matt but maybe not because he's different from who he has been in the past or will be in the future, but mainly because it's kind of Matt Murdock on holiday a little bit.”

Matt Murdock’s presence in She-Hulk definitely felt like a Daredevil on holiday, and a lot of that was due to the fact that the latest Marvel series is rooted in comedy. When the time comes for Daredevil: Born Again – the 18-episode series that Disney+ will premiere in early 2024 – to debut, though, it’s likely that the fan-favorite anti-hero’s story will find some common ground between the gritty setting of the canceled Netflix series and the more lighthearted aspects of Marvel shows.

In another interview, Cox revealed not even the scripts of Daredevil: Born Again are ready yet, so it will be a while before we get tangible information about the new series. What we do know is that it won’t be a “Season 4” of the Netflix series, but rather a soft reboot that welcomes Matt Murdock into Phase Five of the MCU, and Vincent D’onofrio is slated to reprise his role as Kingpin, as he already did in Hawkeye.

You can stream all episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now.

Check out clip from Daredevil’s guest appearance on the series below: