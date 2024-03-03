The Big Picture Charlie Cox's dedication to his instinctual blindness habits as Daredevil might have cost him a role in Star Wars as Han Solo.

Cox's authentic portrayal of blindness as Daredevil led to his immense popularity in the role.

Both Cox and Alden Ehrenreich found continued success after Ehrenreich landed the role of the smuggler in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Charlie Cox is best known for his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His publicized enthusiasm for the part, which he started playing almost 10 years ago in the 2015 Netflix Daredevil series, and nuanced performances have made the character a favorite among MCU viewers but, ironically, may have also prevented him from landing another iconic role. The actor once described how habits he had picked up from his Daredevil work caused him to do poorly in an audition that he believes could have gotten him cast in the Star Wars franchise.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil Skills May Have Cost Him a Star Wars Gig

For those unfamiliar with the character, as a child Matt was blinded in an accident that also elevated his remaining senses to superhuman levels, giving him abilities he would eventually use to fight crime as the superhero Daredevil, after also receiving extensive training in martial arts. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in 2016, shortly after the release of Daredevil’s second season, Cox mentioned how the techniques he used to portray blindness had become so instinctual that he unintentionally began using them in an audition for a mysterious high-profile project.

He said, “I had gone to an audition — one of those things they are super secretive and they don’t tell you, but I’m pretty sure it was for the Han Solo reboot,” referring to the then upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was released in 2018 and featured Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the titular space smuggler that Harrison Ford made famous in the original Star Wars trilogy. Cox explained that, “halfway through it, the casting director stopped me and said, ‘Why aren’t you looking at me?’ I realized I had gotten into a habit of not making eye contact because all I had done for two years is play someone who is blind. I never got invited back, probably because they couldn’t figure out why I was acting like a complete idiot.”

Cox's Authentic Portrayal of Blindness Is Crucial to 'Daredevil'

While this is unfortunate for Cox, as most actors would likely be thrilled by the chance to appear in a Star Wars film, it highlights his dedication to his signature role, which is part of what has made him and his interpretation of Daredevil so popular with Marvel viewers. Despite the genre’s importance to the current filmmaking economy, it’s common for actors and filmmakers to look down on comic book adaptations, with even some of the performers involved in such projects seemingly viewing them as little more than easy ways to make large amounts of money.

This is not true of Cox, who has frequently shown his enthusiasm for playing Matt, such as by discussing his favorite Daredevil comics and explaining how he believes his views on the character’s MCU story and development have come to align with those of the fans. His hard work has been recognized by the acclaim Daredevil and his performance received, and even earned him a Helen Keller Achievement Award from the American Foundation for the Blind for his performance in the series’ first season. This passion also seemed to be shared by other members of the series’ cast and crew. Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Matt’s co-worker Karen Page, has explained how her now-husband, E.J. Scott, who suffers from choroideremia, a condition that eventually causes blindness, introduced her to the comics and that she consequently admires the series’ representation of a visually impaired character who is extremely capable. Scott attended an event for the series’ premiere dressed as the comic book version of Matt.

Both Cox and Ehrenreich Have Had Continued Success

Casting Ehrenreich as Han over Cox worked out decently well for both actors and the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. The third season of Daredevil also premiered in 2018, just a few months after Solo, so it may have been difficult, if not impossible, for Cox to film and promote both projects, especially given the extensive reshoots Solo underwent after Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller as the film’s director, and the fact that Cox also starred as Matt in the Marvel crossover miniseries The Defenders the year prior. Although Solo was not financially successful and was divisively received by viewers, Ehrenreich was praised for emulating Ford while also adding his own unique characteristics to Han. He has since continued to appear in a diverse assortment of projects, even playing an important supporting role in the acclaimed Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.

Ehrenreich will make his own MCU debut with a role in the long-delayed Disney+ series Ironheart. Cox has since appeared in various television and theater projects in addition to later Marvel roles. When Daredevil was canceled by Netflix after Season 3, he had a three-year hiatus from the role before reintroducing Matt to the MCU with a cameo in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has subsequently appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, and is next set to lead a second Daredevil series, subtitled Born Again, which is currently in production and features several of his original co-stars, including Woll, reprising their roles.

