While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.

After playing James bond in five films between 2006 and 2021, Daniel Craig retired from the part by doing what no other 007 ever did, dying. 2021’s No Time to Die represented the end of Craig’s tenure as Bond, but the movie also shocked fans worldwide by giving the iconic spy an emotional and final end, something none of the other 25 films ever did. So, since there’s no way for Craig to return to the part, James Bond is ready for another reboot after No Time to Die. That means we are all eager to know who will play the character next.

While it’s been more than a year since No Time to Die hit theaters, we are nowhere closer to knowing who the next James Bond will be. So, of course, almost every English actor was already fancast in the role, including Cox. When asked how he felt about the possibility of playing James Bond, Cox jokingly asked, “Is my name even on the list?” In a more serious tone, the actor revealed he doesn’t think he has a real shot at the part, and even if he did, he doesn’t see himself as 007. As Cox puts it, “the Bond itch has been scratched a little bit for me with [Netflix’s] Treason but also, particularly by Daredevil. Playing a superhero is not so different [than playing James Bond].”

Cox also revealed he doesn’t think fans should be looking for another middle-aged white male to play James Bond in the future. As Cox puts it, “I think they should do something different – and I think you know what I mean. It would be a really good time and opportunity to do that.”

Where Will Charlie Cox Show Up Next?

While Cox is not officially on the James Bond race, the actor has a busy couple of years ahead of him. This December 26, Cox will star in Treason, a new Netflix espionage series from the writer of Bridge of Spies. Cox has also recently returned to the part of Daredevil for Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. His Marvel Cinematic Universe journey is far from over, though, as he’ll be back for Echo before starring in Daredevil: Born Again.

Echo is coming to Disney+ in late 2023. Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney+ in the Spring of 2024. Besides Cox, the two series also bring back Vincent D'Onofrio as the Kingpin, a part he played in Netflix's Daredevil and Marvel Studios' Hawkeye.