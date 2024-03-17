Known to most people for his lead role in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Charlie Cox became a household name in 2015 with the release of the widely acclaimed Daredevil Netflix series. Since his debut as The Man Without Fear, Charlie has become a much-loved part of the fandom, and the character of Daredevil arguably remains his most notable role. But, by no means is it his only one worth mentioning from his impressive filmography.

While he may be most recognizable from his history working in television, Charlie also has an extensive past performing in various film projects, working across many genres and proving just how diverse he is as an actor. His range is impressive. From cheesy vampire tales to true-story war retellings and arguably one of the best biopics ever told, he's done it all. He's well and truly left his mark on the industry, gripping the hearts of fans worldwide. Yes, his Daredevil persona may be the one to reach the most, but these ten movies are just as remarkable and should be high on the watch list of any Charlie Cox fan.

10 'Casanova' (2005)

Character - Giovanni Bruni

This 2005 Christmas release stars the late Heath Ledger, Oliver Platt, Sienna Miller, Stephen Greif, Jeremy Irons, Lena Olin, and many more in a Venician romantic tale about the legend of one of history's most famous womanizers, Giacomo Casanova. While the man himself was known for much more than just his love life, the film follows more of a fictionalized story as it tells of when he fell for a woman named Francesca.

Despite some historical inaccuracies regarding the hairstyle, dialogue, and other aspects of the time period in which the movie takes place, Casanova is worth giving a shot if someone is in the mood for a romance adventure movie. The on-location filming in Italy helped boost the authenticity, making for a beautiful backdrop. Overall, the Lasse Hallström-directed period romance is a must-see for any Casanova fan.

9 'Eat Locals' (2017)

Character - Henry

Eat Locals is a 2017 addition to the vast catalog of vampire movies and TV shows. Now, it's safe to say that it didn't quite reach the Twilight level of popularity, but it's got some aspects to it that make it worth the watch, albeit only for its neverending supply of cheesiness and fanged individuals. But, sometimes, that's all someone needs for a laugh.

Charlie Cox stars as Henry, a member of a group of Vampire Lords alongside Tony Curran, Mackenzie Crook, Freeman Agyeman, Vincent Regan, and Eve Myles, as they partake in shootouts with soldiers, drink blood, and murder. It may have bombed commercially, but it's worth the watch, even just for a comedically charming experience with some slapstick funny one-liners thrown in for good measure.

8 'Hello Carter' (2013)

Character - Carter

Jodie Whittaker and Charlie Cox star in this 2013 low-budget British drama/comedy that tells the story of a man just about as far down on his luck as he could get. No job, no home, and recently separated sees him trying to get his ex back in a way that has him galavanting through the streets of London on a unique adventure.

With aspects of emotion and some lighthearted comedy elements thrown in to lighten the mood, Hello Carter takes its viewers on a journey that will leave them sympathizing with its main character as they accompany him on his adventure. Meeting some individuals along the way, Carter finds himself on quite the intriguing ride to win back his ex.

7 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Character - Matt Murdock

2021 was an exciting year for Marvel fans, especially Daredevil fans. The release of Hawkeye on Disney+ gave them their first look into the Netflix show's merging with the MCU when Vincent D'Onofrio's big bad Kingpin officially returned to the Universe's small-screen entertainment. But it wasn't just Wilson Fisk being in Hawkeye that had fans excited for the slow return of Daredevil.

The excitement level tripled when Matt Murdock made a small cameo in the highly anticipated third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy. Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Charlie and Matt their first confirmed step into the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans couldn't wait to see where it would lead. What makes this so special is that, alongside the speculations behind Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to their respected Spidey personas, Charlie's Daredevil was a hope for many but never officially teased or released. It just made the moment of his showing up as Peter Parker's lawyer even more special for fans.

6 'King of Thieves' (2018)

Character - Basil

This star-studded cast-led heist thriller tells the unbelievable true story of The Hatton Garden Safe Deposit burglary in London. King of Thieves sees Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay, Jim Broadbent, Michael Gambon, Ray Winstone, Charlie Cox, and Paul Whitehouse play a group of men who, in 2015, pulled off what was dubbed "the largest theft in British legal history."

The burglary was committed by seven men, six of whom were in their 60s and 70s, as they successfully executed their plan to steal £14 million from the boxes they targeted. The film takes viewers on the gripping story of how they managed to do what they did, and it really is worth the watch. Everyone involved had experience as a thief, so if anyone is looking for a unique movie to add to a watch list, this British true story is a worthy addition for any fan of the heist film genre.

5 'Stone of Destiny' (2008)

Character - Ian Hamilton

Written and directed by Charles Martin Smith, 2008's Stone of Destiny tells the incredible true story of how a group of young students made the uncertain trip from Scotland to England to recover a piece of history stolen in 1296. Unbelievably, they pulled off their mission to return the Stone of Scone back home to its rightful place in Scotland.

Charlie Cox, Stephen McCole, Kate Mara, Billy Boyde, and Robert Carlyle bring the incredible story to the screen. The feel-good film leaves its audiences with a warm and fuzzy feeling of victory as they find themselves rooting for the characters and their goal. Stone of Destiny's atmosphere and ability to tell a historical tale is impressive. The movie was able to film on location in places inside Westminster Abbey, and the end result received multiple award nominations, of which it won three.

4 'Stardust' (2007)

Character - Tristan Thorn

Charlie Cox stars in this 2007 fantasy film that takes viewers on a journey of fun, sword fights, flying ships, fallen angels, and just about everything in between. Stardust tells the magical adventure of a man named Tristan Thorn, who'll do anything to impress the woman he loves.

Ricky Gervais, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ben Barnes, Henry Cavill, Mark Strong, Claire Danes, and more lend their talents in the award-winning star-studded film from director Matthew Vaughn. The picturesquely pleasing adventure movie has fantastic cinematography and impressive special effects and is truly capable of immersing its viewers into the magical world in which it takes place.

3 'Glorious 39' (2009)

Character - Lawrence

Until the late 2010s, Charlie's work in film had mostly consisted of fantasy flicks and feel-goods like Stardust and Stone of Destiny. But his range as an actor became more evident closer to the new decade when the war crime Glorious 39 was released in the winter of 2009 to a slew of positive reviews.

The film takes place in 1939 England, moments before the Second World War began. It centers on one family in particular as they discover secrets and lies as they fray the life they've known up until this point. It stars a plethora of talent from Bill Nighy and David Tennant to Romola Garai and Julie Christie and contains some absolutely stunning countryside landscapes to accompany its gripping curiosity.

2 'The Merchant of Venice' (2004)

Character - Lorenzo

For an actor or performer of any variation, the likelihood of the name William Shakespeare crossing their path is almost guaranteed. The legendary playwright and poet's work has just as much, if not more, an impact on the industry today as he did over four hundred years ago. His work will stand the test of time that much is certain.

His 1598 play The Merchant of Venice is arguably one of his most well-known. In 2004, it received a film adaptation that surpassed the success of Romeo and Juliet for many. The movie was well received both critically and commercially for its phenomenal cast performances from Al Pacino, Joseph Fiennes, Jeremy Irons, and others, as well as praised for its faithfulness to the classic source material.

1 'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

Character - Jonathan Hellyer Jones

2014's The Theory of Everything tells the incredible life story of world-famous physicist Professor Stephen Hawking. The movie takes its audiences through his life, work, and love, beginning before his illness through to how it impacts him as his health progressively deteriorates. And how his brilliant mind remains intact throughout his ordeal.

Charlie Cox stars alongside Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as Jonathan Hellyer Jones, a man present in both their lives and the future husband of Jane Hawking. This multi-award nominated Academy and BAFTA-winning biopic from director James Marsh was beautifully told and remains one of his most critically acclaimed movies. It is also the first of two in which he and Charlie Cox have worked together on a project.

