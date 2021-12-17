Deadline reports that Netflix will be debuting a new six-part spy drama series Treason, which is set to star Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), and Olga Kurylenko (James Bond: Quantum of Solace).

Treason follows an MI6-trained spy named Adam Lawrence who seems to have a set and steady career until his complicated past comes back to haunt him in Russian spy Kara, with whom he shares a history. Their reunion forces Adam to question everyone and everything he thought he knew. Adam, his wife Maddy, and Kara have a very rocky relationship as all three of them are trying to expose one another’s secrets whilst at the same time trying to hold onto those they love most. Netflix has not yet confirmed specific roles for Cox, Chaplin, and Kurylenko.

Treason hails from the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman, who is best known for his work on Bridge of Spies. This series will be the second major project between Netflix and Charman, as he wrote the sci-fi movie The Mothership starring Halle Berry, which also marked his first feature directorial venture.

Treason is produced by Charman’s own production company, Binocular Productions, and it will be their first major project. Head of drama at Binocular Valery Ryan will executive produce the series along with Charman and Riviera executive producer Foz Allan. Louise Hooper, who has helmed episodes of The Witcher, is set to direct the upcoming series.

The upcoming spy drama series also comes from Netflix’s UK division and joins the TV adaptation of One Day as well as the upcoming series Eric and Kaos, all of which were both recently ordered by the streaming service. No official release date has been confirmed for Treason, but if you would like to stay up to date with the latest news on the project as it moves forward, stay tuned to Collider.

