Charlie Cox (Daredevil) has made a name for himself as the red vigilante and blind lawyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before his big break on the TV screens, the British actor led the feature film Stardust and also played supporting roles in Casanova and The Theory of Everything. Cox's filmography mainly consists of periodic era roles before he joined the superhero world of Daredevil. In celebration of his return as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, it's worth looking back at all the previous shows that Charlie Cox has starred in and in which he displayed his acting range.

'Downton Abbey'

(2010)

Image via PBS

In one of his earliest roles, Cox played a minor character in the popular British series during its first season. In the show's pilot, he portrayed Philip Villiers, who was the Duke of Crowborough. He is a friend of the Crawley family and is revealed to have had a romantic affair with the butler, Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier). Given the social restrictions of the era, Philip was more inclined to marry an heiress, especially for financial gain and the chance to potentially move to America for his architectural passions. The Duke swiftly leaves Downton and is never heard from again as the series continues on.