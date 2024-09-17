Ryan Murphy has found its next notorious serial killer for the Netflix anthology series, Monster, as well as the actor behind the role. Season 3 will focus on the notorious serial killer, Ed Gein, and playing him will be Sons of Anarchy star, Charlie Hunnam. The Monster series has already showcased the story of Jeffery Dahmer, and it won't be long till season 2 drops on the streaming giant, where it focuses on Lyle and Erik Menendez.

According to an official press release, production for season 3 will begin next month. So far, Hunnam is the only name attached to the project. So only time will tell when the other cast members will be revealed. In addition, a scheduled release date has yet to be announced. Hunnam has starred in multiple projects since he started his career in 1996. He was featured in Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire, The Gentlemen, and Pacific Rim, just to name a few. He will soon appear in the Amazon Prime Video series, Criminal, as Leo Patterson.

Gein is infamously known for being a serial killer and body snatcher, to the point he received the nickname, Butcher of Plainfield or Plainfield Ghoul. Born in Wisconsin in 1906, Gein was reported to have a rough childhood, as his father was an alcoholic and his mother was abusive towards him. Gein first caught the attention of police in 1957, due to the disappearance of a hardware store owner. The serial killer admitted guilty to the murder of two women but pled not guilty due to insanity. He was then sent to a mental hospital, where he remained until he died in 1984.

What Is the 'Monster' Anthology Series?

Image via Netflix

The Monster Anthology began in 2022, where it focused on serial killer and sex offender, Jeffery Dahmer. The first season starred Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, and Molly Ringwald, and released a total of 10 episodes.

When the Anthology series was first released, it faced some criticism, mainly from the relatives of Dahmer's victims. The Los Angeles Times reported that relatives accused the streaming giant of "profiting off the trauma suffered by those Dahmer murdered." It also faced backlash as this serial killer's story received the LGBT+ tag, and was eventually removed. But despite the controversies, the show was a success as it generated a high audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, it was nominated and won multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe for "Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture," a BAFTA for "Best International Programme," and a Primetime Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie." In addition, Monster generated over 1 billion views on Netflix after 60 days of its release, making it one of the platform's biggest shows.

In 2022, Netflix announced that Monster would be renewed as a limited series and will feature "other monstrous figures." Season 2 will be released this September and will focus on the Menéndez brothers, known for the murder of their parents in 1996.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 will be released on September 19, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.