If there’s one thing every actor faces at some point in their career, it’s those difficult ‘what-if” moments. For Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, he’s had a handful and then some, and is known for turning down some massive opportunities in his day. The star didn’t only almost step into the shoes of Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, but he also reportedly passed on roles in major hits like Arrow and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Overall, it’s clear that the actor could have had a completely different career mapped out considering the specific genres he turned down.

One of his most shocking decisions came when he was offered a role in Zack Snyder’s epic, 300. The movie would become a huge success, resonating with audiences long after its release date. However, Hunnam turned Snyder down because he had another project in his sights. Though he wanted to work with Snyder, he made a choice based on a stronger desire to work with a certain visionary director. Without a doubt, this would ultimately be one of the most defining moments of his career.

The Tough Choice Hunnam Faced When Offered ‘300’

The mid-2000s weren’t the easiest of times for the Crimson Peak actor. He’d been without a job for close to two years and was on the lookout for a role that would open certain doors for him in Hollywood. Then, like magic, two huge opportunities landed on his lap at about the same time. On one hand was Snyder’s visually captivating 300 and on the other was the dystopian thriller Children of Men with Alfonso Cuarón at its helm. It’s safe to say that any upcoming actor would practically froth at the mouth about options like these. However, it came with the added pressure of making a career-defining decision.

In an interview with GQ, Hunnam explained how Snyder practically pitched 300 to him in an intense, hour-and-a-half meeting. He gave him the entire lowdown, breaking things down from scene to scene, but at the end of the day, Hunnam chose to go in a whole other direction. Seeing as he was already a huge Cuarón fan, and was as caught up in the hype of Y tu mamá también as the rest of Hollywood, his path was clear. The opportunity to work with Cuarón on Children of Men was too good to pass up.

That doesn’t mean this decision was a no-brainer, especially considering the positive buzz around 300. But, Hunnam reckoned that working with a visionary like Cuarón was the best move for him at the time. Clearly, he didn’t make the wrong pick. While 300 became a huge hit in its own right, Children of Men attained critical success, earning a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also did Hunnam’s career worlds of good as it cemented his place in more thought-provoking roles.

‘Children of Men’ Shaped Hunnam’s Path and Eventually Led to Working With Zack Snyder

As mentioned earlier, Charlie Hunnam’s heavy decision to pick Children of Men over 300 was not just because of a timing issue. He wanted to alter the trajectory of his career, setting him up for more intense roles. Playing Patric, a tough enforcer in the freedom-fighting group “the Fishes” allowed him to showcase a certain depth that audiences weren’t privy to until then. Sure, beneath the shabby locs and a scruffy beard, Hunnam wasn’t the leading man. However, the role allowed him to step into a more complex and gritty character, ultimately proving that he was as versatile as they come.

Looking back at some of the other roles he turned down — from Alduos in Forgetting Sarah Marshall to Oliver Queen in Arrow — Patric in Children of Men was far from mainstream. While there was success to be gained either way, it all boiled down to the career he was trying to build. So, working with a director who was known for tackling big themes felt like the right fit.

Now, here’s the interesting twist; even though it was not written in the stars for them to work together on 300, Snyder and Hunnam’s paths crossed again. Sometime in 2023, the actor joined the cast of Snyder’s Rebel Moon as Kai, a warrior with a questionable Irish accent. From the intensity of Children of Men to the larger-than-life role in Rebel Moon, one thing is clear. Charlie Hunnam sure knows his way around roles that showcase both action and depth.

