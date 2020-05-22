Charlie Hunnam and Rescue Dog Will Compete to Be the Cutest In New Drama Denali

Charlie Hunnam is set to star in an adaptation of Ben Moon‘s moving memoir Denali: A Man, a Dog, and the Friendship of a Lifetime, which Max Winkler (Ceremony) will write and direct for Spyglass Media Group.

Denali started as an eight-minute film that Moon, who works as a photographer, created as a love letter to his dog. The touching short film went viral and received millions of deals, culminating in festival awards, TV appearances, and eventually a publishing deal with Penguin Random House, which just released Moon’s memoir in January.

The book chronicles Moon’s 15-year friendship with Denali, who Moon rescued from a shelter upon moving to Oregon and feeling an instant connection with the pup. The two of them set out on an adventure across the American west but their journey was cut short when Moon was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 29. He faced a difficult battle with the disease, but Denali never once left his side, and ultimately, Moon made a full recovery. A short time later, Denali was diagnosed with cancer as well, and it was Moon’s turn to hold his furry friend’s paw.

Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa will produce Denali under their Bona Fide Productions banner alongside Hunnam, who made one of his early film appearances in their 2003 drama Cold Mountain. The project also serves as a reunion between Hunnam and Winkler, who worked together on the upcoming boxing drama Jungleland, which co-stars Jack O’Connell and was recently acquired by Lionsgate.

Hunnam can currently be seen in Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen and Justin Kurzel‘s spirited indie True History of the Kelly Gang. Best known for his turns in Pacific Rim, King Arthur and the TV series Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam also stars in the upcoming Apple series Shantaram.

Up next for Winkler is the Freeform drama Last Summer, which takes places in a small Texas town where a popular teen is abducted, and another girl rises to take her place in the social stratum. He’s also set to direct Universal’s Jonah Hill movie The Adventurer’s Handbook, which he adapted with writing partner Matt Spicer, with whom he co-wrote Disney’s forthcoming reboot of The Rocketeer. Deadline broke the news about Winkler re-teaming with Hunnam on Denali.

