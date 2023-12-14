The Big Picture Charlie Hunnam turned down the opportunity to play Green Arrow in a live-action project despite fans wanting to see him in the role. He didn't share the studio executives' enthusiasm and didn't want to offend anyone by taking on a character he knew little about.

The role of Green Arrow hasn't been cast in any upcoming projects, and it's unclear whether there will be a place for Oliver Queen in future TV series and movies. Warner Bros. took notice of the online demand for Hunnam but may consider other stars based on internet polls.

Hunnam and director Zack Snyder have recently worked together on Rebel Moon, a space opera about a rebellion facing dangerous odds. In the film and its sequel, Hunnam plays a mercenary and star pilot named Kai who helps a young woman free her people from a tyrannical ruling force. Rebel Moon - Part 1 will premiere on Netflix on December 21, 2023.

After the internet wanted him to become Oliver Queen, it's been revealed that Charlie Hunnam turned down the opportunity to play Green Arrow in a live-action project. Even if fans were ready to see the Pacific Rim actor picking up a bow and arrow, Hunnam was never thrilled with the idea of stepping into the shoes of Oliver Queen. During a recent interview with ComicBook, the performer talked about how he was approached by studio executives who hoped, just like many of his followers online, he would sign on to portray the DC Comics hero:

I never talked to Zack (Snyder) about it. Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm. I don't know who Green Arrow is so I don't want to offend anyone. I looked at one picture and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"

It's unclear if Warner Bros. hoped Hunnam played Green Arrow in the DC Extended Universe that began with Man of Steel, or in the upcoming DC Universe where Superman: Legacy will take place in. Stephen Amell played Oliver Queen in the Arrow television series, but his iteration of the vigilante never made it to the big screen, leaving the role available for Hunnam, in case the actor wanted to join a theatrical released that featured the character. In the meantime, the role hasn't been cast in any of the projects from James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe, and it remains to be seen if there's a place for Oliver Queen in the television series and movies that will be released in the next few years.

Apparently, Warner Bros. took notice of the impressive demand there was for Hunnam to take on the role online, with the studio actually approaching the actor for the role. Even if Hunnam politely rejected the offer, the studio could continue to take a look at what the internet has to say for upcoming projects, such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and The Brave and the Bold. Depending on how negotiations play out, time will tell if the studio will approach another star who's featured prominently in internet polls.

Charlie Hunnam Works With Zack Snyder

Close

Even if Charlie Hunnam didn't get to play Green Arrow in Zack Snyder's version of the DC Universe, the actor and the filmmaker recently worked together on Rebel Moon, an upcoming space opera about a young woman trying to free her people from the merciless Imperium. Hunnam will play a mercenary and star pilot named Kai in the film, as well as in its sequel, Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver. As a very different kind of hero, Kai will help Kora (Sofia Boutella) fly towards wherever she's needed, in an action-packed tale about a small rebellion facing dangerous odds.

Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix in the United States on December 21.