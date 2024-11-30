A new monster is stepping out onto the streets of Los Angeles, as we’re getting our very first look of Charlie Hunnam as the notorious serial killer, Ed Gein in the upcoming third season of Monster. A picture shared by the Daily Mail reveals the Sons of Anarchy alum chilling on a sidewalk with his hands in his pockets. Engrossed in a conversation with a police officer, Hunnam is flashing a smile that’s framed against a tight-of-the-era haircut with gray coloring replacing his light brown locks. Stepping directly out of the 1950s and into the bustling city, Hunnam is fully in character, wearing a brown plaid shirt with a red flannel overtop. The jacket feels pretty on-point for the notorious killer, who was known to have a penchant for the pattern. You can see the first-look photos of Hunnam's transformation by clicking here.

Dubbed Monster: The Original Monster, the upcoming installment in the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series will dig into the life and crimes committed by Gein. Even though humans have always had an obsession with all-things morbid - serial killers included - Murphy and his team see Gein as one of the first cases of public obsession with such a personality. From what we know for certain, Gein was behind two slayings - although it’s entirely possible that he carried out more, particularly in the case of his brother. Regardless, the even more chilling story behind the mentally disturbed slayer is his love and obsession with grave robbing, which he would take a step further, also snatching bodies from what was to be their final resting places, to perform even more unspeakable crime against them.

‘Monster’ Season 3’s Killer Cast

Joining Hunnam in the story of one of the United States’ most prolific serial killers is a knock-out call sheet that includes Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne) as Ed’s mother, Augusta, Tom Hollander (Pride & Prejudice) as legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense) as Hitchcock’s wife, Alma Reville. One of the main forces in Gein’s life was his mother, Augusta, who was known to be an incredibly religious woman who ruled the house with an iron fist. After her death, Gein kept her room exactly as she left it, only for investigators to stumble upon it after his arrest. Thanks to her work in Scream 2 as a fictional serial killer’s mother, we know that Metcalf can go all out and will absolutely nail her role. It isn’t overly clear in what type of capacity Hollander and Williams’ characters will work into the story of Monster, but the filmmaker took inspiration for his movie Psycho from Gein’s crimes.

As of right now, Season 3 of Monster hasn’t landed an arrival date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. Check out the link above for a look at Hunnam on the set. In the meantime, you can get caught up on the first two seasons of Monster now streaming on Netflix.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Release Date September 21, 2022 Cast Evan Peters , Niecy Nash , Molly Ringwald , Richard Jenkins Main Genre Biography Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

