Charlie Kaufman Just Wrote the Most Charlie Kaufmany Book of All Time

After writing celebrated screenplays of narrative trickery like Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and directing full-on descents into madness like Synecdoche, New York and Anomalisa, where else can celebrated, idiosyncratic filmmaker Charlie Kaufman go? Why, to the world of writing books, of course. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Kaufman is set to publish his debut novel: Antkind. And it’s got all us Collider writers worried, as it’s about — gulp — a neurotic film critic.

Antkind follows B. Rosenberger Rosenberg, a down-on-his luck film critic who discovers, as Kaufman puts it, “an impossible movie.” It’s a film that lasts, quite literally, three months long — with bathroom breaks built in and everything. But he’s the only one that has seen it — the print is now destroyed. If he can find any other copy, could this film change Rosenberg’s life for the better? Or will his impossible search cause his whole life to fold in even further on itself?

Kaufman was excited to translate his skills into the world of prose, appreciating the relative lack of restrictions: “There are no budgetary limitations in a novel. There is no studio oversight. There are no focus groups.” Random House is publishing the book, but rest assured, they’ve not messed with Kaufman’s vision at all. Ben Greenberg, Random House’s VP and Executive Editor, said this: “I’ve been talking to Charlie about this novel for almost eight years and watching it change and recalibrate and grow. Antkind is a hilarious, devastating, epic mindf–k. I’ve never read anything else like it.”

