Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix Movie ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Finally Has a Release Date

Charlie Kaufman is one of our most striking, unorthodox auteurs. From Adaptation to Synecdoche, New York to Anomalisa, the man makes exceptionally knotted, complicated, and metatextual journeys into the mind (well, usually his own). His latest project, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, sounds like all of these things — with the additional, exceptional wrinkle of being an all-out psychological horror film. I’ve been waiting with patient breath to hear when this thing might get released, and now all of our prayers have been answered. Netflix will release I’m Thinking of Ending Things on September 4.

The film, based on an acclaimed Iain Reid novel, involves a young man (Jesse Plemons) taking his new girlfriend (Jessie Buckley) to visit his parents (David Thewlis and Toni Collette) on an isolated farm. But on the way there… well, “something happens.” To say anything more would spoil a twisted, diabolical narrative on page that Kaufman will undoubtedly stretch and twist to its absolute breaking point. He’s assembled himself an outstanding cast — I especially love the parental combination of Collette and Thewlis, both so great at “horrifically screaming at their scene partners.”

I’m also intrigued by some of star Plemons’ comments regarding the making of the film: “I was pretty intimidated because we were shooting on average 11 pages a day, every day, on a stage, prop guys throwing snow. It was almost… ‘psychological torture’ is too strong, but it did have a strange effect. Jessie and I became delirious and were laughing a lot. The longest take is something like 16 minutes I think? So it was like ‘Action! See ya in a while!’ It changed acting for me in a way, I think.” A film that shoots 11 pages a day and is so wild it changes acting for Plemons? September 4 cannot get here quick enough. See ya in a while!

For more on Kaufman, here's a very Kaufman-esque book he wrote.