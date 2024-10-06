Charlie Kaufman's 2001 absurd yet forgotten examination of human sexuality and the conflict between nature and civilization, aptly titled Human Nature, is undeniably one of his more perplexing projects for a variety of reasons. Narratively, it's not complicated at all. In fact, the plot and ideas are all pretty straightforward and don't have the same surreal quality that Synecdoche, New York, or I'm Thinking of Ending Things possess. Yet, somehow, of all the films for which he has a writing and/or directing credit, Human Nature is the one that will have viewers most confounded as to how or why it got all the way from first draft to final product, and with an insanely talented cast to top it off. The film, directed by Michel Gondry, who collaborated with Kaufman on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, is similarly whimsical to Eternal Sunshine, but that film benefits from leaning further into surrealism. Human Nature feels somewhat tonally disjointed in comparison. The movie, nevertheless, has some really interesting ideas and works on a conceptual level even if it doesn't fully stick the landing from a story perspective.

What Is 'Human Nature' About?

Image via Fine Line Features

Human Nature tells the story of three central characters whose paths intersect in bizarre, sometimes poetic ways — Lila (Patricia Arquette), is a nature writer who has ostracized herself from society due to a hormonal condition that causes her to grow hair all over her body. There's also a man who was raised as an ape by his father (Rhys Ifans), and Doctor Nathan Bronfman (Tim Robbins), a social psychologist obsessed with manners. After spending her twenties in the woods making a living by writing books, Lila decides to try and reenter society. She visits her cosmetologist friend (Rosie Perez) to get the hair all over her body lasered off, and is set up on a date with Nathan. Nathan is obsessed with manners and proper behavior due to his stern upbringing. As a result, he loses it when she uses the wrong fork to eat her salad, reminding her the proper order to use utensils. Nathan's ways are a far cry from Lila's free-spirited nature; she isn't one for suppressing her feelings and behaviors for the comfort of others, though she begins to do so out of quiet desperation for Nathan's affection. Nathan is equally insecure, as he knows that his ways are often off-putting and have not made him popular with women.

Things get even more complicated when they come into contact with a man who believes himself to be an animal. He has been raised by his father to be an ape, and has lived outside as a result. Lila naturally feels some level of affection for him, as she relates to him and his primal ways. Nathan takes him into his laboratory and attempts to civilize him through a series of (ironically) barbaric methods, including a shock collar. Nathan and his assistant decide to name the man "Puff", and the film takes a variety of twists and turns that explore the limits and utility of "civilization".

The Themes of 'Human Nature' Are Quintessential Kaufman

Close

All three of the main characters are motivated by their base desires. It's only out of a desire to be accepted that they eschew those desires in different ways, both healthily and unhealthily. The movie never gives a clear answer to whether it thinks that people should be more or less civilized, as the two polar extremes are represented by Lila and Nathan. Ironically, both characters end up in totally desperate and unenviable situations. Lila undeniably has more self-awareness than Nathan, but she struggles throughout the film to choose between self-acceptance and loneliness, or an inauthentic path with a partner and general social acceptance. Like most Kaufman works, the movie doesn't seem interested in providing simple answers to complex sociological and psychological problems that affect nearly everyone. It's arguable that all the characters in the film, even the minor ones (such as Nathan's assistant, Gabrielle, played by Miranda Otto), are hopeless products of their upbringings. Their agency is very much called into question throughout the film, especially during interactions between Nathan and his therapist, who mentions flippantly that Mozart's father was also a musician, and Picasso's father was also a painter.

Related Charlie Kaufman’s Odd Stop-Motion Animated Film Is Also One of His Most Human It’s perhaps not that surprising that Kaufman’s most moving film to date is an animated film about a mid-life crisis.

A huge part of the film, and its apparent thesis statement, is that the line between civilization and nature is quite thin, and swaying too far in either direction may be detrimental, as is exhibited by most of the characters in the film. Human Nature is interested in some of the most classical philosophical questions there are: nature vs. nurture, suppression vs. hedonism, and how one lives truly as an authentic human. It does a good job at putting into perspective the fragility of social mores. Kaufman has always aimed to deconstruct the human condition in his uniquely absurd style, and Human Nature is no exception.

For Fans of Kaufman and Gondry, ‘Human Nature’ Is an Interesting Experiment

Unlike Synecdoche, New York, Eternal Sunshine, or even Adaptation, Human Nature is much more of a straightforward comedy. It's undeniably weird, and unsettling at times, but both in a filmmaking sense and tonally, it diverges quite heavily from the existential dread of some of Kaufman's most well-known works. It deals with many of the same themes of nature (Adaptation) and the fluidity of personal identity (Synecdoche, New York) that Kaufman has long been interested in, but on the surface it looks and feels like a studio comedy, just a super weird one. It likely won't send you spiraling into an existential crisis, but it will make you think about how maybe we're all just products of our own environment and child-rearing. In some ways, it's even more oppressive as a result, because the film hardly takes the human condition quite as seriously. There's a meloncholy comfort to Eternal Sunshine and Synecdoche that Human Nature just doesn't seem interested in providing.

For fans of either Kaufman or Gondry, the film is a fascinating detour. What if either of these two filmmakers, especially Charlie Kaufman, had decided to make straightforward studio comedies with a bent toward the absurd? Kaufman, in particular, is considered a genius for his ability to accurately depict some of the most difficult of human emotions on film. Most of his films warrant repeated viewings because they are just so packed with imagery and symbolism. Human Nature isn't quite so dense, which is probably why it has received little to no retrospective attention over the past two decades. The cast is good and definitely of its time, and it accomplishes what a comedy needs to: be funny. However, it probably is only required viewing for those who are Kaufman completionists; at the very least, you'll be grateful you weren't raised by apes.

Human Nature is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent Now