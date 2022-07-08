No one does it quite like Charlie Kaufman. The writer-director, who took the world by storm with his writing debut in Spike Jonze's Being John Malkovich, has a unique approach to screenwriting that places him as one of the most creative and fascinating artists in the medium. With a knack for exploring complex themes in uniquely surrealist ways, Kaufman is the perfect match for audiences who enjoy outstanding weird films.

Whether it's with an incredibly fresh addition to children's animation like the new Orion and the Dark or an abstract romantic drama like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Kaufman always makes sure to deliver an unforgettable movie experience that lives on as a timeless classic with its entertaining story, memorable characters, and wild premise.

9 'Human Nature' (2001)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Kaufman's second-ever feature film screenplay and the feature-length directing debut of Michel Gondry, Human Nature has some interesting themes, but the way they're explored is awfully unfocused and sloppy. It's a bizarre story about a woman in love with a man who's in love with another woman, and all three have plans for a guy who's been raised as an ape.

The film features Patricia Arquette, Tim Robbins, and Rhys Ifans in perhaps the strangest roles of their respective careers, and the writing is actually decently smart, but that's pretty much where the movie's merits end. Gondry's directing fails to catch up with Kaufman's chaotically organized ideas, causing the final product to feel overambitious and dull. It might be the only one of the writer's films that isn't really worth watching for anyone who isn't a die-hard fan of his work.

8 'Orion and the Dark' (2024)

Directed by Sean Charmatz

Charlie Kaufman penning a DreamWorks Animation movie for children was probably not in anyone's 2024 bingo card – and the movie turning out to be as good as Orion and the Dark was perhaps just as surprising. Based on the children's book of the same name by Emma Yarlett, the movie follows Orion, a boy with an active imagination who faces his many fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend, the Dark.

Orion has plenty of the signatures that make it clear this is definitely a movie written by Charlie Kaufman, except this time, it's the kiddos who get to be instilled with existential angst. While it's clear that some of Kaufman's original ideas received lots of changes during shooting, watering many elements down to disappointingly traditional children's film fare, this is still a terrific movie about facing one's fears and living life to the fullest.

Orion and the Dark Release Date February 2, 2024 Director Sean Charmatz Cast Jacob Tremblay , Paul Walter Hauser , Werner Herzog Runtime 93 minutes

7 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2002)

Directed by George Clooney

George Clooney's surprisingly good directing debut, the aptly titled Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, is about real-life figure Chuck Barris – TV producer by day, CIA assassin by night. From this premise alone, one might imagine how much fun a writer like Kaufman can have with the inherently zany material; and yet, this is the artist's most "traditional" script, with pretty much none of his typical surrealistic and bizarre tendencies.

Unlike most of the screenwriter's work, which tends to offer much thought-provoking material to sink one's teeth into, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind settles for being mostly just fun and entertaining, which works great. Although it's wonkily paced and has a rather unsatisfying ending, the film is nevertheless a very pleasant watch, arguably one of the most underrated thriller movies of recent years.

6 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

"What's it about?" is perhaps the most useless question to ask about a Charlie Kaufman piece. His films are self-referential beyond measure, and even that is just the tip of the iceberg. This is especially true of the Netflix original I'm Thinking of Ending Things, based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name, about a young woman having second thoughts about her relationship when she joins her boyfriend on a road trip to meet his parents.

The film, with amazing performances by Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis, might be Kaufman's most bizarre and atmospheric. The eerie tone is enthralling and the narrative is a real edge-of-your-seat mind-bending thriller, even if its weirdness sometimes feels gratuitous and self-indulgent. It's only Kaufman's third (and so far latest) directing effort, though, so there's certainly lots of room for him to grow.

5 'Anomalisa' (2015)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman and Duke Johnson

Audiences looking for mind-bending existentialist masterpieces that will make them reevaluate their lives really ought to look into the second film directed by Kaufman (in collaboration with Duke Johnson), his venture into the medium of stop-motion animation: Anomalisa. It's the tale of an aging man voiced by David Thewlis who's incapable of forming healthy connections, and how a lively woman voiced by Jennifer Jason Leigh arrives to shake up his existence. Every single other character, regardless of age or gender, is hilariously voiced by Tom Noonan.

There are many things that make Anomalisa a great film. Kaufman's film is profound, philosophical, strange, and an entirely unique experience, touching on elements of the human condition that feel heart-achingly raw and powerful. However, the character writing isn't perfectly polished and the ending leaves many questions unanswered, which makes this a stunning but somewhat frustrating experience for Kaufman initiates.

4 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

To everyone's fortune, Kaufman and Michel Gondry redeemed themselves after Human Nature by making Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, one of the most intriguing and intelligent romantic dramas ever made. It's about Joel Barish (Jim Carrey), heartbroken that his girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet) underwent a procedure to erase him from her memory, which leads him to do the same.

Eternal Sunshine is a romantic movie for those who don't like romantic movies. Full of Kaufman's abstract idiosyncrasies and thoughtful themes, while also offering a raw and poignant romance between two fascinating characters, it's a beautifully existential story and one of the most gorgeous depictions of love ever put to film.

3 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

Poignant, meditative, and deeply philosophical, Synecdoche, New York is a movie about a theatre director struggling with his work, an existential crisis, and the women in his life, as he tries to create a life-size replica of New York inside a warehouse as part of his new play. Profound and exquisitely meta, it's Kaufman's meditation on mortality and death.

Full of meaningful subtleties in every single scene which make it one of the best Charlie Kaufman movies, the auteur's beautiful masterpiece is about the fear of death and of exiting this realm without having left a lasting legacy behind. It's about art, about humanity, and about countless other things. It was Kaufman's directing debut, and it proves that the skills he's picked up along the way as a writer translate stunningly to his work on the director's chair.

2 'Adaptation.' (2002)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Simply put, Adaptation, (a film about making a film about making a film) is by far one of the most intelligent movies ever made. It stars Nicolas Cage as both Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald Kaufman (the only fictional person to be nominated for an actual Oscar), and it follows Charlie as he grows increasingly desperate in his quest to adapt the book The Orchid Thief.

The story behind the conception and writing of Adaptation is as fascinating as the movie itself. Kaufman was in fact struggling with writer's block when trying to adapt The Orchid Thief, and decided to write a script about himself struggling to write a script, which eventually became Adaptation. The result is a meta exploration of the very nature of storytelling itself, full of great performances, hilarious humor, and fantastic scenes.

1 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Directed by Spike Jonze

It's uncommon for a screenwriter's first film to be his best; but, then again, Charlie Kaufman is anything but a common writer. Being John Malkovich is a surrealist magnum opus about an unsuccessful puppeteer (John Cusack) who one day at work finds a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich and decides to exploit it as a business opportunity.

Many superlatives can be used when describing this film. One of the most intelligent films ever, one of the funniest films ever, and perhaps the single most creative film ever. In summary: Far and away the best movie Kaufman has written. The way it explores themes like self-actualization and existential dread is masterful, and the story never ceases to be incredibly entertaining and darkly humorous. For those looking to see what the hype about Charlie Kaufman is all about, his best movie is definitely a good place to start.

