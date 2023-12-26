The Big Picture Ferris Bueller's Day Off celebrates youthful energy and emotions while also addressing the pressures of high school.

A deleted scene featuring Charlie Sheen's character would have provided a darker backstory and added context to a memorable scene.

Sheen's performance in Ferris Bueller's Day Off helped to kickstart his career, leading to his success.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is remembered as one of the greatest high school movies of all time, and is one of the best examples of John Hughes’ unique ability to capture the teen experience. Similar to The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off celebrates its youthful characters’ energy and heightened emotions, but does not take their feelings for granted. Hughes shows his respect for youthful viewers by showing the pressure that Ferris and Cameron (Alan Ruck) are under during the end of their high school experience. Although Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is one of the funniest films that Hughes ever wrote, a deleted scene would have taken the story in a more serious direction by providing context to one of its most iconic scenes.

Charlie Sheen’s Character in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Had a Deleted Backstory

Although it was Broderick’s breakout performance that turned Ferris Bueller’s Day Off into a smash hit, the film is packed with memorable supporting performances. One of the film’s most iconic scenes involves Ferris’ sister Jeanie (Jennifer Grey) sitting in the lobby of the Chicago police station after she catches her school Principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) trying to sneak into their home to catch Ferris. As she waits, Jeanie shares an encounter with a mysterious juvenile delinquent (Charlie Sheen). Sheen’s character encourages her to take ownership of her own life and stop worrying about her brother’s activities. Although the brief appearance is amusing, Sheen’s character originally had a darker backstory that was cut out of the film.

Although Sheen’s character isn’t named in the theatrical cut, the original script identifies him as Garth Volbeck, a friend of Ferris’ who had dropped out of school due to issues with drugs. The script developed a backstory in which Ferris describes Garth as “a real outsider” whom he had befriended in middle school. Although Ferris did his best to help Garth recover from his substance abuse issues, he was unable to convince him to change his ways. As a result of Ferris’ inability to “save” him, Garth has become a criminal and destroyed his life. Although the scene now has a different context because of Sheen’s fame, he was still a relative unknown at the time of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’s release; he received his breakout role the same year in Oliver Stone’s Best Picture winner Platoon.

The Deleted Backstory in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Explains Ferris’ Motivation

Sheen’s appearance in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is hilarious because of the lack of context around it; there’s no real insight on who Garth is, so having Jeanie share a profound conversation with him is very amusing. While the references to drug addiction may have taken the film in all-too serious of a direction, Garth’s backstory explains why Ferris is so protective of Cameron. Ferris is trying to give Cameron a memorable experience in order to distract him from his differences with his father; Cameron finally “rebels” against his father in the final moments of the film by destroying his Ferrari. Like many of Hughes’ films, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was drawn from his real experiences in high school.

The deleted backstory makes Ferris a more empathetic protagonist, as it explains that he is not simply stealing Cameron’s father’s Ferrari in order to have a joyride. Ferris is motivated to give Cameron a good experience because of his guilt over failing Garth. By exposing Cameron to the joys of life, Ferris may be able to prevent him from going down the same dark path that Garth did. Garth’s backstory also may explain why Ferris has such a negative attitude about high school. Perhaps, he was embittered by the education system’s inability to help Garth, and views the entire system as ineffective as a result. Although Ferris’ fourth wall breaking remarks are taken to be comedic, the original script suggests he has more serious implications of his anti-authoritarian attitude.

Additionally, the deleted moments suggest a deeper relationship between Garth and Jeanie. While the scene is framed in a way that suggests that they are complete strangers, the revelation of his friendship with Ferris suggests that Garth is already familiar with Jeanie. Although Garth’s suggestion to Jeanie that she should focus on herself instead of Ferris could be seen as a flirtatious gesture, the deleted backstory suggests that Garth may still feel some loyalty to Ferris for being his friend when they were younger. While this backstory would have been an interesting way to complicate Ferris’ motivations, it is probably best that it was removed. One of the reasons Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is one of Hughes’ best films is due to its sense of innocence.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Started the Charlie Sheen Renaissance

While he would eventually become a prominent actor on television thanks to his scene stealing performance on Two and a Half Men, Sheen was one of the most popular stars of the 1980s. Prior to working together on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Sheen and Grey had co-starred together in the 1984 action thriller Red Dawn. Although the film became best known for its breakout performance by Patrick Swayze, Red Dawn indicated that Sheen had abilities as a dramatic actor and action hero. A year after his breakout roles in Platoon and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off drew him widespread acclaim, Sheen re-teamed with Stone on the legal drama Wall Street, which cast him alongside his father, Martin Sheen.

While Ferris Bueller’s Day Off may have initially felt like an outlier on his dramatic resume, Sheen found a niche in comedy thanks to his performance in the 1989 sports classic Major League. Acclaimed as one of the greatest baseball comedies of all time, Major League indicated that Sheen’s eccentricities as a performer were best suited for outrageous ensemble comedies. His subsequent work in 1990s comedies like Men at Work, Hot Shots!, Loaded Weapon 1, and the satirical version of The Three Musketeers turned Sheen into a permanent fixture of the American comedy landscape. While his subsequent transition into television gave Sheen more opportunities to demonstrate his unique charisma, his infamous Ferris Bueller’s Day Off scene is one of the moments he’s best remembered for.

