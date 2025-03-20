Four more actors will join Brat artist Charli XCX, as filming for her upcoming movie, The Moment, has begun. The project was first announced in January 2025 and will be produced through her production company, Studio365. The British singer will star in this upcoming film, and will be the directorial debut of Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri.

NME reported that Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Isaac Cole Powell (The Franchise), Kate Berla (Dream Scenario), and Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) have been added to the cast list, but details of their roles remain hidden. It was also reported that filming for this feature has already begun in London, but a scheduled release date has yet to be revealed.

The Moment is an upcoming mockumentary, created by Charli XCX. So far, a full plot remains hidden, but it's said to showcase the inner workings of the music industry. Previously, it was reported by Deadline that Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction), Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman) and Trew Mullen (Blink Twice) were also added to the roster. Their roles said to be tied to record label employees, with Arquette said to play a record label boss, Skarsgard as a fashionable European creative and Mullen as Charli XCX’s personal assistant. Variety reported that A24 is handling the film's global release.

Charli XCX's Is Not Only A Singer, But Also A Rising Actress