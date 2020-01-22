‘Charlie’s Angels’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Bonus Features Revealed

The latest Charlie’s Angels reboot from writer/director Elizabeth Banks couldn’t manage to find an audience in theaters, but it’ll get a second chance when it hits digital and Blu-ray / DVD next month. The action comedy will release on digital February 18th, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD March 10th.

Charlie’s Angels updates the classic TV show for the 21st century with an impressive cast, including Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular secret agents. Scott plays new recruit Elena, who joins veterans Sabina (Stewart) and Jane (Balinska) on a mission to prevent a powerful new technology from falling into the wrong hands. Banks also stars, alongside Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo.

The film received largely mixed reviews, but most critics agreed that the three stars were thoroughly enjoyable as a new generation of Angels. Also, Banks is an experienced comedic actor, producer and director, so I’m curious to see her take on a cheesy dated TV show. The special features include a gag reel, 5 behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a music video for the much-hyped collaboration “Don’t Call Me Angel” featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

Check out the complete list of bonus features below. Charlie’s Angels arrives on digital February 18th, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 10th. For more on Charlie’s Angels, check out Collider’s review.

CHARLIE’S ANGELS BONUS MATERIALS

Gag Reel – Check out these fun and never-seen-before bloopers saved from the cutting room floor!

5 Deleted Scenes

4 Behind-the-scenes Featurettes “Stronger Together: The Sisterhood of the Angels” – Watch how the Angels trio of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska prepared for their iconic roles and formed a genuine sisterhood on set. “Elizabeth Banks: As BOSSley” – We’ll take a look at why the Charlie’s Angels Director, Actress, Writer and Producer Elizabeth Banks is the perfect person to reintroduce audiences to this beloved, fun and action-packed franchise. “Warriors on Set: Angels in Action” – The cast & crew take a look at some of the biggest action scenes from the film, including a peek behind-the-scenes of the stunt rehearsals with the cast. “Tailored for Danger: Styling the Angels” – Learn all about the glamourous costumes, hair and make-up used to create the glitzy world of Charlie’s Angels!

“Don’t Call Me Angel” Music Video featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey

Here is the official synopsis for Charlie’s Angels: