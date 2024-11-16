Remember the Charlie's Angels movies from the early 2000s? Have you ever wanted to go back and revisit Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle? Well, now is your chance! The 2003 sequel to the 2000 film brought back Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as Natalie, Dylan, and Alex. And now you can revisit the iconic film for free thanks to VIZIO! The streaming platform brings new titles to its WatchFree+ service to allow audiences to experience a wealth of films and television shows at their fingertips.

This month, they have Full Throttle on the docket. The second movie in the franchise saw Alex (Liu), Dylan (Barrymore), and Natalie (Diaz) working to track down stolen rings that held information on every single person in the Witness Protection Program. Much like the beloved first film, fans have been obsessed with Full Throttle since its release. And it does help that stars like Demi Moore were part of the sequel cast. And we can't forget Carrie Fisher's role as Mother Superior!

Full Throttle is described as follows: "The Angels investigate a series of murders which occur after the theft of a witness protection profile database." According to a press release from VIZIO, the film is already available on the platform for fans to watch. The release also describes the WatchFree+ service through VIZIO as a platform that "has thousands of free premium movies and shows that can be streamed on demand on VIZIO TVs, or ANYONE can enjoy titles like these and more using the VIZIO mobile app! All you need is a free VIZIO Account to start enjoying WatchFree+."

Why Not Revisit Classics Like 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle'?

Part of the joy of streaming services is that you can go back to movies you loved when you were younger. The Charlie's Angels movies have left a lasting impact on audiences. Based on the 1976 show of the same name starring Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett, and Kate Jackson, so much of this series has become part of the cultural zeitgeist. From the pose the three women did, to each of them talking to Charlie (John Forsythe, who also played Charlie in the 2000 and 2003 movies), there is simply something magical about Charlie's Angels as a franchise.

And now, thanks to platforms like VIZIO's WatchFree+, you can remember how much you loved seeing Liu, Diaz, and Barrymore in action in Charlie's Angels: Full Thorttle! Maybe don't bring back the low-rise jeans though.

Stream on VIZIO's WatchFree+