"Good morning, angels," the voice on the telephone would say. "Good morning, Charlie," the three lovely women would reply. The premise of 1976's Charlie's Angels, a crime drama that aired on ABC for five seasons, centered on three talented, capable, and ass-kicking women who solved crimes while working for an elusive and unseen boss, Charles Towsend. Like every popular IP in Hollywood, the show received the big screen treatment in the new millennium, with two movies in 2000 and 2003, followed by a reboot in 2019.

The three Charlie's Angels movies aren't exactly the pinnacle of the action genre. They are uneven and pretty by the numbers, settling for offering basic entertainment and more than a few laughs with a few occasional action setpieces that stand out without exactly redefining the genre. However, there is actual value in them, whether because of nostalgia — the first two are perfect portrayals of the early 2000s — an appreciation for their often unintentional campy sensibilities, or a genuine taste for their brand of comedy and action. They are also quite singular, for both better and worse; one can accuse them of a lot of things, but these films are far from boring. This list will rank all three Charlie's Angels movies based on their narratives, action sequences, humor, and overall quality.

3 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' (2003)

Directed by McG

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu reunited for a second time in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. The plot sees the group on a mission to recover two missing rings containing the real identity of every person in the Witness Protection Program, including Dylan's (Barrymore). Meanwhile, they realize they are against violent and dangerous Irish criminal Seamus O'Grady (Justin Theroux), a figure from Dylan's past, while crossing paths with the legendary Madison Lee (Demi Moore), a former angel who might be hiding secrets of her own.

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle is louder, dumber, and far more inept than its predecessor. The action is more over-the-top but half as compelling, with excessive use of slow-motion and choreography far too exaggerated to be believable without any skill or stylishness. Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu are still entertaining and compelling leads, even if the screenplay does its best to depict them as one-dimensional eye candy, and Moore is a scene-stealing villain, doing the most with Madison's one-note characterization and considerably elevating the movie. The late Bernie Mac is also a worthy addition, bringing some much-needed comedic energy into an otherwise boring movie. Alas, the performers' efforts are not enough to rescue this misguided film from mediocrity; Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle includes all the worst traits a sequel can have: it sacrifices any sort of emotional connection or ambition in favor of cheap jokes, underwhelming action, and so much cheese it could put a Domino's out of business.

2 'Charlie's Angels' (2019)

Directed by Elizabeth Banks

A reboot of Charlie's Angels was always bound to happen — if anything, it's quite surprising it took over fifteen years to happen. Finally, in 2019, Elizabeth Banks stepped behind the camera to direct Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart, former Disney Channel star Naomi Scott, and relative newcomer Ella Balinska in a new take on the popular IP. This time, the plot centers on scientist Elena (Scott), whose newly invented energy source falls into the wrong hands. Recruited by the Townsend Agency, Elena joins two top agents, Sabina (Stewart) and Jane (Balinska), as they try to recover it and save the world.

2019's Charlie's Angels is an odd effort. It's thrilling enough but lacks something — style? Panache? Individuality? It's actually quite a solid action vehicle, albeit one that's not particularly memorable despite its abundance of charm. The film is a pulpy blend of genres, going all-in on the sisterhood between the three characters while paying little attention to the side characters, including the villain. Indeed, Charlie's Angels lacks a truly great action movie villain to take it to the next level — no offense to Sir Patrick Stewart, who can only do so much with a paper-thin role brought further down by one of the most obvious twists in movie history. Stewart, Scott, and Balinska are good, if a tad underdeveloped, especially compared to both trios that came before them, but they simply can't do everything on their own. Banks is there to lend some help as the girls' Bosley, but she, too, feels overstretched. The result is a messy and needlessly contrived movie that leaps forward just as many times as it stumbles, never quite soaring above the average.