Boas notícias! Sony Pictures Television alongside Sony Pictures Television – Kids and Sony Pictures Television-backed Floresta, has announced a Charlie's Angels reimaginging. The show will be aimed at a younger audience, following tweens spies in training at the Angel's Academy. The show will be set in Brazil, and Suzana Pires, a Brazilian actress and writer is behind the new show. According to Deadline, the show will follow three pre-teens from different backgrounds selected by a talent scout (Bosley perhaps?) to join the secret academy.

Pires says that fans can expect the show to "deliver elaborate spy plots and lots of adventure with the essential touch of comedy and a narrative spin. A great Latin entertainment piece for everyone to enjoy.” With the aim now being at a younger audience akin to Millennial childhood favorites such as, Spy Kids, Totally Spies, and of course, the 2000s Charlie's Angels movies, Joe D’Ambrosia, EVP & General Manager, SPT – Kids says that “we’re excited to have an opportunity to evolve this incredible Sony IP for a younger modern audience."

Charlie's Angels Long History

The original television show Charlie's Angels ran from 1976 to 1981. The original run of the Angels, who were Los Angeles detectives, included actresses such as Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith. Later, more actresses would rotate in: Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack, and Tayna Roberts. They would be sent on assignments from an disembodied voice coming through speakers from a man named Charlie, hence the "Charlie's" Angels. The crime drama produced five seasons and 115 episodes, produced by the late film and television producer Aaron Spelling.

At the turn of the century, a movie reboot was born. Charlie's Angels (2000) starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz as the Angels with Bill Murray as John Bosley, who was a character in the original television show. The film follows a similar premise of the Angels working as detectives in Los Angeles. In this first film, Charlie sends them on an assignment to find a kidnapped tech mogul. The rebooted movie produced a sequel: Charlie's Angel's Full Throttle where Barrymore, Liu, and Diaz reprised their roles.

There has since been one more additional reboot Charlie's Angels (2019) the film scored 52% on Rotten Tomatoes in comparison to the 2000 movie's 68% and only slightly better than the 41% that Full Throttle scored. The 2019 film starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, was written and directed by Elizabeth Banks. The movie is meant to set in the same universe as the television series, as demonstrated by a cameo from Jaclyn Smith's Kelly Garrett.

No word yet on when production would begin for the new Charlie's Angels show and no cast members have been announced.

