Many great actresses have left their mark on the action genre. From sci-fi queens like Sigourney Weaver to influential pioneers like Pam Grier, all the way to modern icons like Angelina Jolie and Michelle Rodriguez, the female influence in action is undeniable. However, the modern action genre has no better representative than Charlize Theron.

Arguably the reigning action queen, the Oscar-winner has starred in several exciting escapades dating back to the early days of her pre-Monster career. More recently, Theron has embraced her status as a juggernaut of the genre, starring in multiple action movies ranging from sci-fi classics-in-the-making to superhero romps and fantasy adventures. And while not every film is a winner, these action movies are the best in Theron's resumé, proving she is deserving of her crown.

10 'Æon Flux' (2005)

Director: Karyn Kusama

Made as a star vehicle for Theron, Æon Flux is an ambitious sci-fi and the earliest hint of Theron's talent for action. Karyn Kusama directs this action sci-fi set in the 25th century after a virus nearly wipes out humanity, reducing it to just 5 million. A group of rebels plan to kill a high-ranking chairman and send mysterious assassin Aeon Flux to do it.

An unfairly maligned and highly misunderstood sci-fi, Æon Flux is a daring and experimental action flick with impressive visuals and a reliably good performance from Theron. The actress is perfect as the elusive and shifting assassin, confidently guiding the film, if not necessarily elevating it. Alas, the dauntingly challenging world-building gets the best out of the narrative, and some characters suffer on their journey into live-action. A reboot of Æon Flux is supposedly coming to television; here's hoping it has the 2005 version's flair.

9 'Fast X' (2023)

Director: Louis Leterrier

Theron's third outing in the Fast & Furious franchise sees her recycling her old material—but if it isn't broken, why fix it? Theron returns as Cipher, sharing her screentime mainly with Michelle Rodriguez, including a memorable fight that's arguably the best in the movie.

Fast X is more of the same; after all, how can a franchise that has taken its characters to space in a car keep topping itself? Theron's presence provides considerable dignity and cache to Dominic Toretto's ongoing story, and the actress is clearly having the time of her life in the role. Fast X's ending hints at the return of a fan-favorite character, and Theron's Cipher is a part of her apparent return, meaning the Oscar winner's days in this franchise are far from over.

8 'Battle in Seattle' (2007)

Director: Stuart Townsend

Stuart Townsend's directorial debut, 2007's Battle in Seattle, dramatizes the protests at the WTO Ministerial Conference of 1999. The film stars a large ensemble, including Michelle Rodriguez, Martin Henderson, Woody Harrelson, the late Ray Liotta, and Theron, who plays Ella, a bystander caught in the chaos.

Directed by Theron's then-real-life partner, Battle in Seattle is a good first effort that successfully keeps a tense, tight grip on the action and politics of the event. The film's characters suffer from a lack of development, with Townsend struggling to juggle such a large ensemble and give each actor their dues. Theron is noteworthy as Ella, even if the role doesn't give her much room to play. Still, Battle in Seattle is a worthy political thriller that skillfully integrates the action into the plot without cheapening it.

7 'The Fate of the Furious' (2017)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Theron's debut in the Fast franchise came with 2017's The Fate of the Furious. The plot sees Dominic Toretto leading a tranquil life before being coerced by cyberterrorist Cipher into working with her and turning his back on his family. Logically, his merry band of allies doesn't go down without a fight, launching a quest to find Dom and take down Cipher.

Scoring Charlize Theron was major for the Fast & Furious franchise, and the actress delivers everything fans expect from her. Theron devours the screen, often stealing focus from Vin Diesel with only a few well-delivered words. Cipher is surprisingly restrained, noticeably avoiding the larger-than-life approach other villains bring into this increasingly ridiculous franchise. Yet, Theron is such a strong presence that Cipher is effortlessly intimidating, turning The Fate of the Furious into a standout of the saga.

6 'Hancock' (2008)

Director: Peter Berg

In 2008, the superhero genre was just starting to become the juggernaut it would be in the 2010s. Allowing for more experimentation, Peter Berg's Hancock stars Will Smith as the titular character, a drunken and irresponsible superhero who agrees to work with Ray, a PR expert, to improve his infamous reputation. Theron plays Mary, Ray's wife, who has a mysterious connection to Hancock.

Hancock benefits from Will Smith, then at the peak of his movie star charisma. The actor makes Hancock a chaotic yet compelling character, sharing great chemistry with Theron. The actress is equally good, keeping Mary elusive enough to guide the narrative without ever overtaking Smith. Hancock's twist might not be the best, but Smith and Theron sell it just enough to make the film a superior entry in the ever-growing superhero genre. Hancock never received a sequel, cementing its place as a truly revisionist superhero movie.

5 'The Italian Job' (2003)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Less a remake of the eponymous 1969 British film than a homage, The Italian Job stars an ensemble cast, including Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, Edward Norton, Donald Sutherland, and Theron. The plot follows a group of thieves who are doublecrossed after a daring heist in Venice. Vowing revenge, the group decides to steal back the gold.

The Italian Job's greatest strength lies in its impressive and irresistible cast. Stylish and fast-paced, the film provides plenty of action sequences, shot with enough dynamism to make them memorable and eye-popping. Theron's role is more subdued, but she remains a crucial part of the ensemble, which also includes scene-stealing turns from Norton and Statham. The Italian Job is a modern take on the classic crime thrillers of the 60s, shot with enough panache to make up for any perceived flaw.

4 'The Old Guard' (2020)

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Theron's second detour into the superhero territory was 2020's The Old Guard. Directed by the ever-underrated Gina Prince-Bythewood, the plot centers on a group of immortal warriors turned mercenaries. When their secret powers are threatened, they must seek whoever is threatening their safety. Theron is in her element as Andromache of Scythia, the group's leader and elite warrior.

The Old Guard embraces the superhero genre's tropes but injects some much-welcome style and dynamism into them. The action sequences in the film are outstanding, and Theron gets to flex her muscles in several impactful and brutal scenes. The film tells a classic story of honor and revenge, but what it lacks in originality, it makes up for in polished confidence. The Old Guard's sequel has been shot and is currently in post-production, most likely aiming for a late 2024 release.

3 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Director: David Leitch

David Leitch's directorial debut, Atomic Blonde, is a showcase for Theron's star power. The Oscar-winner stars as Lorraine Broughton, a deadly MI6 operative tasked with retrieving a list of double agents smuggled into the West on the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall. James McAvoy, John Goodman, and Sofia Boutella play key supporting roles.

Like so many great action movies before it, the film offers little in terms of narrative; the story is straightforward and decidedly undemanding. However, Atomic Blonde rises on the strength of breathtaking action sequences powered by an electrifying Theron. The actress is the embodiment of cold precision, single-handedly taking the film to new heights. Dipped in Cold War paranoia and lit by flickering neon lights, Atomic Blonde is among the best action films of the past decade, a wonderful and over-the-top romp that's impossible to forget.

2 'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

Director: Travis Knight

Laika is one of the industry's most consistent studios, delivering visually dazzling and insightful movies that deliver on every front. Such is the case of 2016's Kubo and the Two Strings, a wonderful fantasy animated adventure directed by Travis Knight. The film follows Kubo, a young boy who must fight his mother's evil sisters and father, the Moon King who stole Kubo's eye as a child.

Theron voices Monkey, a reincarnation of Kubo's mother who accompanies him, giving him tough love and valuable advice. Monkey is among the best Laika characters, and Theron imbues her vocal performance with gravitas and passion. Furthermore, Kubo and the Two Strings is a vibrant and explosive adventure, featuring stunning animation ins service of a gripping and thought-provoking story. The film is action-packed without forgetting the emotional connection to its audience, resulting in one of the finest animated efforts from the 2010s.

1 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Director: George Miller

A masterpiece of the genre, Mad Max: Fury Road might just be the best action film of the 21st century. Tom Hardy stars as the iconic Max Rockatansky, who joins forces with the fierce Imperator Furiosa to rescue the despotic Immortan Joe's five wives and challenge his authoritarian rule.

Imperator Furiosa is nothing short of a modern icon, and it's all thanks to Theron's masterful performance. The actress is brutal in action, with Theron doing some of the most intense sequences in her career. Although apparently a Mad Max movie, Furiosa steals the show entirely, becoming the film's breakout character and supporting much of the narrative. Fury Road is an exhilarating, extravagant, and firmly feminist action marvel, the type of film that represents a before and after in the cinematic landscape.

