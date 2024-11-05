Mad Max: Fury Road is rightly considered one of the greatest action movies ever made, with few films matching the relentless intensity of George Miller’s masterpiece. However, one that does arguably come close also stars Fury Road co-lead Charlize Theron, this time in an erotic spy thriller. Atomic Blonde has plenty of the memorable action sequences director David Leitch has become known for in the decade since co-directing John Wick, including a particularly striking and famous “oner”. But the 2017 spy film, now available to stream on Peacock, also has one of the stronger stories in Leitch’s filmography that takes a mature approach to the espionage genre and allows Theron and co-star James McAvoy to deliver mesmerizing performances.

‘Atomic Blonde’ Is a Brutal Spy Film for Charlize Theron

Based on the 2012 graphic novel The Coldest City, Atomic Blonde takes place back in 1989. The story is framed by a debriefing session in which MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) recounts the events of a recent mission in which she was sent to Germany, the week of the fall of the Berlin Wall, to investigate the murder of another agent and theft of a list of the identities of active espionage agents in Berlin. She teams with the local MI6 station chief, the unpredictable David Percival (McAvoy), who, like Lorraine, knew the murdered agent, James Gascoigne (Sam Hargrave), personally. Lorraine is also warned of a local mole in MI6, code-named “Satchel”, who is believed to be a double agent for the Russian KGB.

Notably, Leitch’s films are known for their elaborate, spectacular action sequences, the high qualities, of which, are partially credited to the director’s prior experience as a stunt coordinator and performer, and Atomic Blonde is no exception. The film is filled with an assortment of memorable set pieces, especially a series of brutal hand-to-hand combat battles, which helped solidify Theron as an action star after Fury Road and other films like The Fate of the Furious.

The most famous of these sequences is a lengthy gun and hand-to-hand fight that begins on a staircase and extends throughout a building and outside, transforming into an epic car chase. This sequence is one of several in recent action films and television series referred to as a “oner”. Oners are sequences designed to appear as if they are filmed in a single shot, although many of them do in fact contain cuts that are hidden by shadows or other visual obstructions. This Atomic Blonde sequence is one of the latter, actually containing almost 40 different shots discreetly edited together, with ingenious and fluid camera movements emphasizing the length of the scene and Lorraine’s realistic exhaustion.

'Atomic Blonde' Is David Leitch's Darkest Film

While the film will likely always be best known for its action, many of its other elements of the spy flick are also noteworthy, compelling, and impressive. Jonathan Sela’s vibrant and colorful cinematography creates a distinctive atmosphere while accentuating the moods of individual scenes and ensuring that even the slower, quieter moments are visually absorbing. Although all contain their fair share of hard-hitting violence, Leitch’s subsequent films are effectively all action comedies. Atomic Blonde is not without a few moments of dry humor but is generally a much more serious and dramatic story, helping it stand out in the director’s filmography.

Lorraine’s unreliable narration and the unique Cold War setting result in plenty of interesting twists and turns. Kurt Johnstad’s screenplay effectively highlights how the dangers and moral predicaments of their work affect Lorraine and David psychologically, allowing Theron and McAvoy to craft performances that are simultaneously immensely entertaining to watch and believably human. The Lorraine character was rightfully praised for being a unique and balanced action heroine, and Theron depicts the disparate parts of her personality with equal skill, making her both commanding and vulnerable, with her usual gruffness hiding wounded, lonely qualities. McAvoy fits perfectly as the quick-witted anti-hero everyone loves to watch in an action thriller like this, while also highlighting the greater darkness buried within David. Ultimately, while not quite as memorable as some of its stars’ more well-known films, Atomic Blonde is a wildly enjoyable, supremely well-constructed thriller for fans of adult action cinema.

Atomic Blonde is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

