Talents in cinema as versatile as Charlize Theron come once in a generation. Theron’s range is staggering—from the exhausted, no-nonsense mom in Tully to the fearless warrior freeing enslaved women in Mad Max: Fury Road to the haunting transformation into real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, which earned her a well-deserved Oscar. She’s even lent her voice to a grumpy monkey in Kubo and the Two Strings. And in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, she transforms into Britt Ekland—the young Swedish actress who fell for the brilliant, yet self-destructive, British comedy legend (played by Geoffrey Rush).

However, Ekland didn’t stay in Sellers’ shadow—she carved her own path, landing parts like the Bond girl Mary Goodnight in The Man with the Golden Gun. More than a glitzy Hollywood love story, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers is a witty biopic adapted from Roger Lewis' book of the same title that delves into the lustrous and erratic life of the superstar. For her supporting character, Theron doesn’t even show up until halfway through the film when she joins the fray as Sellers’ second wife, but she makes her stint worthwhile, elevating the understated and sometimes misunderstood avant-garde 2004 movie directed by Stephen Hopkins.

'The Life and Death of Peter Sellers' Paints a Complicated Portrait of its Iconic Protagonist

Image via HBO

Before he became a Hollywood enigma, Peter Sellers was a BBC radio star cracking jokes across the airwaves in the 1960s. Initially known for his program The Goon Show, Sellers rose to international prominence with film roles such as the hilariously inept Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther movies and his astonishing Oscar-nominated triple performance in Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove. His portrayal of a political insider from obscurity in Being There was another remarkable performance that earned him another Academy nod. While his life glistened on the screen, off-screen, the picture was different. His private life was a paradox, filled with complicated relationships with those closest to him. The Life and Death of Peter Sellers attempts to paint this picture for the big screen in a witty and darkly humorous take.

Theron's Britt Ekland is Sellers' second wife after his divorce from Anne Howe, played by Emily Watson. The film delves into Sellers' professional work as an actor and his private life, including two (of his four) wives. We are introduced to a determined but doubtful Sellers trying to break the gatekeeper barriers of transitioning from radio to film. His overbearing mother Peg (Miriam Margolyes)—with whom he shares an almost uncomfortably close bond—refuses to hear any excuses from him, deeming them weaknesses. When Sellers finally steps in front of the camera, the charm between his on-set persona and behind-the-scenes suddenly feels worlds apart—he snaps at his young children and treats his wives with cold cruelty.

The Life and Death of Peter Sellers dramatizes the big dipper romance between Sellers and Theron's Britt, from how they meet to their explosive breakup. Hopkins' lens captures intricate details like Sellers' generous and compensatory gifting that intersperses their toxic interactions marred by abuse—physical, emotional, and an obsessive urge to assert control. The film also snaps Sellers' profession by diving into the making of some of his famous movies—from negotiating deals to his collaborations with directors like Kubrick (Stanley Tucci). Sellers is portrayed as a natural genius who could embody anyone but himself—"I have no personality of my own," he says.

Charlize Theron "Reprises" Her Bond Girl Role in the Playful 'The Life and Death of Peter Sellers'