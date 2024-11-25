Christopher Nolan’s next cinematic venture just added another major name to its already star-studded cast. Oscar winner Charlize Theron has officially joined the ensemble for Nolan’s highly anticipated follow-up to Oppenheimer. The film, which will reunite Nolan with Universal Pictures, remains shrouded in mystery, with plot details tightly under wraps. Sources have confirmed, however, that any reported loglines or descriptions of the film circulating thus far are inaccurate, which is exactly what Nolan wants. Vampires be damned. Theron joins a cast that includes Hollywood heavyweights Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o, which might just toppenheimer the cast of Oppenheimer at this point.

Theron has done a ton of work with Universal already, so she clearly has a lot of respect within the studio. The South African star has worked with them for years on projects like Atomic Blonde (via Focus Features), Snow White and the Huntsman, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and multiple Fast and Furious installments where she played the villain who loves a new haircut, Cipher. Outside of her work at Universal, Theron is, of course, known for her Oscar-winning transformation in Monster, Academy Award-nominated performances in North Country and Bombshell, and her unforgettable role as the iconic Imperator Furiosa in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Christopher Nolan Has Assembled a Team of Super Hero Stars for His New Film

Ironically, every member of Nolan’s super ensemble has appeared in either a Marvel or DC project. Theron recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Clea. Meanwhile, Damon and Holland are known for their MCU appearances, Damon in Thor: Ragnarok, and Holland as Spider-Man, although Damon's role is somewhat smaller. Hathaway and Pattinson both have DC ties through The Dark Knight Rises (as Catwoman) and The Batman (as Bruce Wayne), respectively. Lupita Nyong’o starred in Marvel’s Black Panther franchise, and Zendaya is a mainstay in the MCU as MJ in the Spider-Man films.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Christopher Nolan's next blockbuster film. At this point, we expect him to somehow Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe, such is his pull these days. The film will open in theaters on July 17, 2026, in IMAX and undoubtedly many other formats. You can read more about Nolan's work with IMAX on developing new technology for the film here. In the meantime, you can watch Oppenheimer on Prime Video.

