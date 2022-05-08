Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.If you are a fan of Doctor Strange's comic book adventures, then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be right up your alley. Director Sam Raimi and screenwriter Michael Waldron tackle elements from the world of Benedict Cumberbatch's mystical hero, as well as nearly every corner of the Marvel universe. Given the universe-hopping nature of the film, that's to be expected. (It also doesn't hurt that both men have experience with the House of Ideas: Raimi more or less kick-started the reign of the modern superhero movie with his first Spider-Man film, while Waldron served as showrunner for the first season of Loki.) The mid-credits sequence introduces one of the most important characters from the Doctor Strange mythos in the form of Clea (Charlize Theron), who seeks Strange's help in dealing with a universal incursion.

Clea is a being of immense magical power, as her lineage is connected to the race of the interdimensional beings known as the Faltine via her mother Umar. Umar also happens to be the sister of the dread Dormammu, who rules over the hellish reality called the Dark Dimension. Strange previously did battle with Dormammu in 2016's Doctor Strange, and the two are mortal enemies in Marvel Comics canon. But the fact that Clea opened a portal to the Dark Dimension hints at a potential new direction for a future Doctor Strange film. The idea of Strange and Dormammu working together when Dormammu seeks the good doctor's destruction is ripe with narrative potential, as is the nature of the incursion.

Fans of the comics also know that Clea and Strange wound up becoming lovers, to the point where they even married. With Multiverse of Madness tackling Strange's love life, it only seems fitting that he would meet the woman of his dreams. The current Strange title by Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira also provides a hint at where the third Doctor Strange movie might go, as Clea has taken over the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme. That title came after her husband was murdered by his foe Kaecelius (another character who appeared in the first Doctor Strange film, courtesy of Mads Mikkelsen). Given how Phase 4 has seen the passing of heroic mantles to other characters, like Sam Wilson becoming Captain America and Kate Bishop serving as a partner to Hawkeye, it would only make sense if Clea ends up playing a larger role in the MCU's magical world.

Image via comicbook.com

Clea was also part of an incarnation of the Defenders, a superhero team that Strange helped form. While The Defenders was part of Netflix's roster of Marvel shows, the entire concept has seen the team's membership fluctuate over the years. Characters as powerful as the Silver Surfer and the Hulk have joined its ranks, alongside more grounded heroes such as Iron Fist and Luke Cage. It wouldn't be a stretch to re-configure The Defenders as a film or potential Disney+ series and up the stakes from street-level to cosmic.

But there is another storyline that this post-credits scene, as well as the entire film, hints at. The concept of incursions was first brought up during Jonathan Hickman's tenure on New Avengers, as the Illuminati wrestled with destroying planets to save all of reality. Their actions eventually led to Secret Wars, which Hickman wrote and Esad Ribic illustrated. After the universe was destroyed, a godlike Doctor Doom merges the remnants of alternate realities into a realm called Battleworld. That world was populated by alternate versions of Marvel heroes, with Strange serving as Doom's right hand. If a third Doctor Strange film ends up leading to a Secret Wars adaptation, fans could truly witness a multiverse of madness.

