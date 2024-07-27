Charlize Theron is one of the hardest-working actresses in Hollywood, with a resume that boasts everything from award-winning films to critically acclaimed television to cinematic Dior commercials. The South African actress is like a chameleon, losing herself in roles that range from hard-hitting dramas to light-hearted comedies and high-octane action films. No genre is off limits to the actress, who is famously willing to physically change her appearance to believably take on a role and reap the rewards in the process.

With so many critically acclaimed films for her to boast about, Charlize Theron has also been in quite a few films that are just as enjoyable on a second, third, or even tenth watch. Whether it is because her character work is so nuanced that it is better appreciated with more viewings or because the film itself is just plain fun, these are Charlize Theron's most rewatchable films.

10 'Mighty Joe Young' (1998)

Directed by Ron Underwood

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Based on a 1949 film of the same name, 1998's Mighty Joe Young offered Charlize Theron her first lead role in a movie. This very special starring vehicle features Theron as a young woman named Jill Young who grows up with a fifteen-foot-tall mountain gorilla named Joe in a California animal sanctuary. Joe and Jill have a special bond, as their parents were killed by a poacher. Young Joe tried to fight back against that poacher and lost a finger. When that same poacher returns to take revenge on Joe, it is up to Jill and her zoologist friend Gregg O'Hara (Bill Paxton) to save the day.

Theron expertly plays a tender young woman whose compassion for the gorilla bleeds through the screen. The friendship between Joe and Jill feels so believable that it's easy to forget Theron was acting against a fake gorilla. The heartwarming Mighty Joe Young takes a satisfying journey that never tires upon a rewatch, making it a must-watch for any fan of the actress.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

9 'The Devil's Advocate' (1997)

Directed by Taylor Hackford

Image via Warner Bros.

1997's The Devil's Advocate remains a critically divisive film that is an absolute blast to return to. The plot follows Florida lawyer Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves) and his sweet southern wife, Mary Ann (Theron). When Lomax is offered a position at a swanky law firm in New York, the couple relocates to the Big Apple, where things change for the worst. Mary Ann begins seeing things and descending into mental turmoil, being psychically tormented by Reeves' boss (Al Pacino), who turns out to be the actual Devil!

The Devil's Advocate is incredibly entertaining, with some critics and audience members considering it a classic while others insist that it is so bad it's good. Despite the film's many wild twists and turns and heavy imagery, it is rewatchable due to Pacino's over-the-top performance and the far too-understated performance of Reeves, both tethered by a committed performance by Theron. She shines as she holds her own against Pacino's caricature of Satan in '90s New York for a strange film that is consistently beguiling.

8 'The Fate of the Furious' (2017)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

Image via Universal Pictures

There are ten Fast and the Furious films in the franchise which boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, but 2017's The Fate of the Furious is notable for introducing Charlize Theron as the villain Cipher. The film sees the heartless Cipher coaxing Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) into a world of crime, sucking him into a cyberterrorism ring that sends his crew into a tailspin to stop Cipher and save Dom. What ensues is an exciting, action-packed film that can be expected from the Fast and the Furious crew.

The Fast and the Furious films have a loyal following at the box office for a good reason: they are a riot to watch, which makes all of them perfect to revisit. Cipher is one of the most memorable villains in the franchise because Theron plays her cool, calm, and eerily collected, providing a fearsome balance to the film's hyperbolic action. Her character is one of the reasons The Fate of the Furious stands out as one of the strongest films in the franchise.

7 'Bombshell' (2019)

Directed by Jay Roach

Image via Lionsgate

2019's Bombshell stars the strongest actresses working in Hollywood as it tackles the story of Fox News anchors banding together to fight against the toxicity that network executive Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) bred at Fox. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon, and the incredible Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly. She is nearly unrecognizable, completely sinking herself into the role for an unforgettable performance.

What makes Bombshell so rewatchable is not just Charlize's acting but the efforts of the entire cast. This is a powerful ensemble of actresses who give award-worthy performances. Theron and Robbie were both nominated for Oscars for their performances in the relevant film that spoke to many in the immediate aftermath of the #MeToo movement.

Bombshell Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 13, 1933 Cast Jean Harlow , Lee Tracy , Frank Morgan , Franchot Tone , Pat O'Brien , Una Merkel Runtime 96 Writers John Lee Mahin , Jules Furthman , Caroline Francke , Mack Crane , Norman Krasna

6 'Tully' (2018)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Image via Focus Features

Few writers can balance the complex darkness and levity inside women like Diablo Cody, and few actresses can bring that to life like Charlize Theron. When Theron stars in a Cody script, magic happens. Tully is a unique take on motherhood in which an overworked mother of three hires a nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis) to help her at night with her newborn baby. She and the nanny become close friends, with Tully helping the new mom relax while also helping her feel like a normal human again.

Tully is an incredibly layered film that only gets better with each subsequent watch. This film was the third collaboration between Theron, director Jason Reitman, and Cody, and it couldn't be better. This talented trio previously worked together in Young Adult, and between both films, it is clear that they know how to craft compelling character-driven work that is as funny as it is thought-provoking.

Tully Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 4, 2018 Cast Charlize Theron Runtime 96 minutes Writers Diablo Cody

5 'North Country' (2005)

Directed by Niki Caro

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Sometimes, one just needs to watch a tear-jerking drama with an inspiring story; North Country is that movie. This drama is based on the true story of Lois Jenson and the sexual harassment case she launched against her employer, Eveleth Taconite Company. With a star-studded cast that includes Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sissy Spacek, and Jeremy Renner, North Country has all the ingredients for a great drama.

North Country is an important and moving watch inspired by a true story that impacted sexual harassment laws in America. The film also provided its lead actresses, Frances McDormand and Charlize Theron, with nominations at the Oscar, BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globe Awards. In one of her most intense roles, Theron shines as Josey Aimes, showing how powerful an actress she is.

4 'Young Adult' (2011)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Image via Paramount Pictures

Theron plays one of the funniest and most uncomfortable anti-heroes in cinema in Young Adult. The film tells the story of Mavis (Theron), a writer in Minneapolis who visits her hometown in the suburbs, where she learns that her high school sweetheart (Patrick Wilson) is happily married and living a simple life without her. The insecure and narcissistic Mavis convinces herself that they were meant to be and makes a game of winning him back while everyone around her worries about her mental state.

Director Jason Reitman and Oscar-winner writer Diablo Cody worked their magic with Charlize Theron in their first collaboration together. There are few films as uniquely dark, biting, and devastating as Young Adult, with a protagonist who is so frustratingly immature and self-centered that it's a wonder she receives compassion from those around her. Theron is masterful at playing someone so unaware of how unlikable they are. Young Adult can be shocking on first watch, but it becomes funnier and darker upon every worthwhile rewatch.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

3 'Monster' (2003)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Newmarket Films

Charlize Theron acted in one of her most critically acclaimed roles in this dramatic true-crime film by Patty Jenkins. Monster tells the true story of Eileen Wournos, a queer woman from Daytona Beach who resorted to sex work to provide her girlfriend Selby (Christina Ricci) with a nice life. When her clients crossed the line, Eileen retaliated by murdering and robbing them.

Theron won her first Oscar for her portrayal of Eileen Wournos. The subject is gruesome, but Theron brings real humanity to the story of a female serial killer who never had a fighting chance in life. As a result, Monster may be the most sympathetic serial killer film ever made. It's hard to know how much of that is Wournos' real-life story and how much of that is Charlize's incredible aptitude for difficult characters.

2 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via Focus Features

Charlize Theron is an incredible action star, and Atomic Blonde proved it to the world. Set during the final days of the Cold War, the film sees Theron as an M16 agent tasked with crossing off a list of double agents in West Berlin right before the Berlin Wall comes down. The plot is simple, but David Leitch's directorial debut is sleek and sophisticated, and a lot of that rests in the way that it fully trusts Theron to be an action lead.

She, of course, more than delivers a wildly entertaining ride with its over-the-top action. Atomic Blonde cemented Charlize Theron as a billable action star capable of carrying a film of this magnitude on her own. She is cool, sexy, and tough as she takes down spies one roundhouse kick at a time. The coolest part? The Oscar winner did almost all of her stunts in the movie!