Born in South Africa, Charlize Theron has become a staple of the Hollywood A-list for well over 25 years, recently popping up in the superhero mega-hit series The Boys as well as the MCU. She began her career in the performing arts as a dancer, then transitioned into modeling, which eventually led to her lucrative acting career in well-known franchises and award-worthy critical darlings. Theron has two adopted children and balances motherhood with her varied modeling, acting, and producing gigs as well as her humanitarian work.

Since bursting onto the big screen, Charlize Theron has played heroes and villains, both to perfection. She's won a deserving Oscar® for her transformative role as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster. She kicks ass by performing her own stunts in tough-as-nails roles, like the instantly iconic Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road and Cipher from the Fast and the Furious franchise. She's an all-around great actress, and has proven many times over that she's more than a pretty face (she was perfectly cast as the queen in Snow White and the Huntsman). In between these career-defining roles, though, Theron has made a few lesser-known movies, or taken on bit parts, that viewers might have forgotten about.

10 'Aeon Flux' (2005)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Dystopian sci-fi Aeon Flux was based on the TV series of the same name and starred Theron as the titular heroine. Four-hundred years after a virus nearly wiped out humanity, warrior Aeon Flux is tasked with infiltrating the elite and assassinating a high-ranking government official. Panned by both critics (9%) and audiences (39%) on Rotten Tomatoes, the box-office dud was called dull and pretentious. Even Theron herself expressed disappointment in the lackluster end product after the studio's extensive meddling in post-production.

However disappointing the film, Aeon Flux gave Theron the opportunity to show off her impressive physicality, which would prove essential for future hits Mad Max: Fury Road and Hancock. Theron joins a growing list of actors who perform their own stunts, pushing herself so far that she injured herself during the shoot, causing filming to temporarily shut down so she could recover. Unfortunately, her athleticism and commitment to the role, as well as the slick style and atmosphere, could not save Aeon Flux from being needlessly complicated and ultimately dismissed.

9 'Waking Up in Reno' (2002)

Directed by Jordan Brady

Charlize Theron starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Billy Bob Thornton and Natasha Richardson in Waking Up in Reno, a road-trip comedy featuring cheating spouses. Married couple Candy (Theron) and Roy (Swayze) join Lonnie Earl (Thornton) and his wife Darlene (Richardson) on a trip to Reno to see a monster truck rally – with Candy and Lonnie Earl hiding an affair. Critics acknowledged that the cast tried their best with the weak script, garnering only a few laughs throughout.

Released a year before the Oscar-winning Monster, Waking Up in Reno gave Theron the chance to let loose in a comedy before transforming herself into the terrifying Aileen Wournous. She proved charming and likable, especially when showing remorse and sympathy toward her friend Darlene, and she made the low-brow redneck humor her own. IMDb users were slightly more favorable toward the film, embracing it for being entertaining enough if viewed with the right (lowered) expectations.

8 'Trapped' (2002)

Directed by Luis Mandoki

Theron starred with then-partner Stuart Townsend as a desperate couple, Karen and Will Jennings, in the kidnap-thriller Trapped. Joe Hickey (a villainous Kevin Bacon) and Cheryl (Courtney Love, in a rare acting role) kidnap the Jennings' daughter (Dakota Fanning) as revenge for their own daughter's death. Despite starring several heavy-hitters, Trapped generally didn't impress critics or audiences, who called the thriller exploitative and manipulative by preying upon parents' fears.

The believable performances by Theron and Bacon were hailed as impressive by critics despite the fumbling script. Broken into three locations and spotlighting a different duo in each, the flawed film is at its best when they are on screen. The abduction thriller showcases Theron's intensity as a performer; she especially held her own in both verbal and physical sparring with Bacon, further proof that an action star was lying just under her modelesque exterior.

7 'Mighty Joe Young' (1998)

Directed by Ron Underwood

Based on the 1949 original, Mighty Joe Young stars Theron as Jill, the caretaker of 15-foot-tall gorilla Joe, and Bill Paxton as Gregg, the zoologist trying to protect them. This forgotten live-action Disney flick is a morality tale about conservationism and the evils of poaching wrapped in a King Kong-esque package. The film was hailed for its impressive Rick Baker-helmed special effects – both for the time, and for still holding up today – and energetic performances from the actors.

The film earned mixed reviews; it was called too violent for younger viewers and too dull for older ones. The innocent and heart-warming tale of larger-than-life Joe, however, was endearing to many. Joe's kind disposition made audiences fall in love with the gorilla, and made it easy for them to ignore the predictable plot. Plus, Theron stood out in a good way, giving a charismatic performance in one of her earliest leading roles, and had quality romantic onscreen chemistry with Paxton.

6 'The Road' (2009)

Directed by John Hillcoat

The Road is based on the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name, and stars Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee as a father and son trying to survive in a ravaged wasteland. Charlize Theron's supporting role as Mortensen's wife only appears in flashbacks which were fleshed out for this beloved dystopian film. Devastating and ruthless, The Road features murder, cannibalism and suicide; some people will do whatever it takes to survive, while others give up. The film was overall praised for being a faithful adaptation of the McCarthy novel, and for its stunning cinematography.

The cast, also featuring Guy Pearce and Robert Duvall in supporting roles, was commended for their excellent performances. Theron gave a gut-wrenching performance when her character decides to end her life rather than fight to survive another day. However, Mortensen and Smit-McPhee were the real MVPs of the film, carrying the heavy narrative (and bags) on their backs and earning several award nominations for their efforts. The dark film, unrelenting in its brutality, earned a 74% from critics and a 68% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

5 'Head in the Clouds' (2004)

Directed by John Duigan

Starring Theron, Penélope Cruz and Stuart Townsend, Head in the Clouds is a romantic war drama that sees the three playing love interests in 1930s Paris. In this erotic melodrama, Theron's Gilda works as a photographer and invites old flame Guy (Townsend) to come live with her and her lover Mia (Cruz). As political unrest rages on, however, Guy and Mia leave to help the war effort, while Gilda tries to maintain her carefree lifestyle.

Head in the Clouds boasted stunning cinematography by Paul Sarossy, and stand-out costume and make-up design – none of which could help the critically panned John Duigan script which, to some, felt like a rehash of war films that came before. Despite critics' disparaging remarks about the film itself, however, Theron was lauded for her strong, go-for-broke (and bare-it-all) performance. Her acting capability shined through the otherwise clichéd romantic drama and absurd plot. Called sexy and stylish, the film ultimately garnered more favor from audiences than critics.

4 'Long Shot' (2019)

Directed by Jonathan Levine

Mostly known for her dramatic powerhouse performances, Theron has several comedies on her resumé, and Long Shot is one of the best at 82% on the Tomatometer. In what is also one of Seth Rogen's best films, Theron plays stoic, presidential-hopeful Secretary of State Charlotte Field and previous babysitter to Rogen's Fred Flarsky. When Field hires Flarsky as her new speechwriter, comedic and romantic shenanigans ensue.

Theron's odd couple chemistry with Rogen charmed critics; her sophisticated "cool girl" bounced off Rogen's stoner persona unexpectedly well. The endearing relationship between the two made the less successful satirical moments in the script more palatable. Theron also got to show off some anti-chemistry (to brilliant comedic effect) with a cheesy Alexander Skarsgård (harkening back to his comedic Zoolander male-model days). However appealing the cast, though, Long Shot underperformed at the box office.

3 'The Astronaut's Wife' (1999)

Directed by Rand Ravich

The Astronaut's Wife stars Charlize Theron as Jillian, wife of Johnny Depp's Commander Spencer Armacost who returns home from a mission to space that nearly killed him. Jillian soon notices her husband acting abnormally, prompting a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse between the couple. Critics and audiences alike panned the film as being derivative and boring, despite the cast's best efforts to elevate the material.

Reminiscent of her superbly acted role in The Devil's Advocate, Theron's performance is rife with paranoia and terror as Jillian questions her husband about his increasingly erratic behavior. Johnny Depp, having gotten his start in horror in A Nightmare on Elm Street, returned to the genre with this sci-fi thriller and convincingly played an alien menace behind a dead-eyed smile. Despite the film's moody aesthetic and intriguing plot, the climax failed to live up to its potential, instead opting for a sequel-baiting cliché that disappointed audiences.

2 'Sweet November' (2001)

Directed by Pat O'Connor

In Sweet November, the unlikely pair of Nelson (Keanu Reeves, in his second film with Theron) and Sara (Theron) meet in the DMV and begin a whirlwind relationship that Sara is determined to end in a month. After what begins as a "no strings attached" arrangement, the two fall deeply in love. The romantic drama later reveals that Sara is terminally ill with cancer, and she only wants to be remembered as healthy. She ends things with Nelson before he can see her as anything but.

While the tearjerker might not have made Reeves' own personal top ten, Sweet November will tug on viewers' heartstrings (if not critics'), proven by its 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Considered by most to be a guilty pleasure along the lines of A Walk to Remember, the film provides a showcase for Theron's embodiment of the manic-pixie-dream-girl trope, which was very prevalent in the 2000s. The saccharine film wears its heart on its sleeve, and the actors do an admirable job with the material.

1 'That Thing You Do!' (1996)

Directed by Tom Hanks

In the Tom Hanks-directed That Thing You Do! Theron stars as Guy's (Tom Everett Scott) entitled girlfriend, Tina. Guy's band, The Wonders (one of the best fictional bands in movies), gets its big break with the catchy titular tune and are catapulted to 1950s stardom. As the band gains notoriety and fans, though, Tina loses interest in Guy and opts for a quieter life with a dentist. Theron plays a small supporting role in her second feature film, since the bulk of this critical darling (94% on Rotten Tomatoes) focuses on The Wonders and Guy's romance with Faye.

Then "it-girl" (and current MCU-star) Liv Tyler's Faye may have been the intended romantic endgame for Guy, but Theron's cherub-faced Tina stole viewers' hearts in her brief scenes (some of which landed on the cutting room floor). After her uncredited background role in Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest, That Thing You Do! gave Theron her first lines and audiences a first real glimpse at a future mega-star.

