Julia Roberts has an incredible filmography, and, as a result, many of her best projects fall under the radar. One of her most underrated movies came back in 2006, with Roberts voicing the titular spider in Gary Winick's family favorite, Charlotte's Web. An instant hit, with a reported budget of $85 million, the movie made $143 million at the box office and another $86 million in domestic DVD and video sales. Charlotte's Web even finished in the top 25 movies at the 2006 domestic box office, outperforming the likes of The Pink Panther, Monster House, and Flushed Away.

Not just a hit with theatergoers, Charlotte's Web was a critical darling too, earning favorable reviews from many of the most acclaimed critics, and scoring a certified fresh 79% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Now, after almost 20 years, the movie is still proving popular, even managing to climb into the top 5 on streamer Freevee this week, with fans of the platform making the most of its exciting array of content before it shuts its doors following an announcement this week. For those yet to see Charlotte's Web, here's a look at the synopsis:

"Wilbur the pig is scared of the end of the season, because he knows that come that time, he will end up on the dinner table. He hatches a plan with Charlotte, a spider that lives in his pen, to ensure that this will never happen."

What Is Happening to Freevee?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

It was announced officially this week that the streamer behind hits such as Bosch: Legacy, Jury Duty, and Judy Justice would be folded by parent company Amazon as content is slowly phased out over the next few weeks. Officially, your favorite Freevee shows won't technically be going anywhere, as they now become available in front of the paywall for non-Prime members. This change will impact Freevee's territories in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria, with shows that were formerly exclusive properties of Freevee now being marked as “Watch for Free” on their Prime Video detail pages. A spokesperson for Amazon said:

"To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST Channels – all available on Prime Video."

Charlotte's Web is a hit on Freevee before the streamer shuts its doors for good. You can rent the film in 4K UHD on Prime Video now.

Charlotte's Web (2006) Release Date March 1, 1973 Director Charles Nichols , Iwao Takamoto Cast Debbie Reynolds , Henry Gibson , paul lynde , Martha Scott Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers E.B. White , Earl Hamner Jr. Tagline Help is coming from above Website http://www.CharlottesWebMovie.com Expand

Watch on Prime