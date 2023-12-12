The Big Picture Charlton Heston played a pivotal role in getting the first Planet of the Apes film made, bringing in star power and helping secure a director.

Heston initially objected to the idea of a sequel, believing that the first film told the complete story. However, 20th Century Fox demanded a sequel and couldn't make it without Heston.

Heston agreed to return for the sequel, Beneath the Planet of the Apes, but only on the condition that his character, Taylor, would be killed off. He believed the sequel lacked creative value and wanted to prevent further sequels.

The trend of sequels and remakes taking over the movie theater is real, and the perception of them within the industry has shifted. Film series and their many entries are perceived as more valuable in and of themselves than the people who bring them to life. Actors are doubling and even tripling their franchise commitments, and it’s considered odd when a major actor or actress isn’t latched onto a big, splashy, never-ending enterprise. In such an environment, it can be hard to imagine the long period in Hollywood history when sequels were a backwater of Hollywood. A time when top talent routinely turned their noses up at such films. A time when one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Charlton Heston, tried to stop Planet of the Apes from having sequels by killing the nascent franchise in its tracks.

Charlton Heston Was Pivotal In Getting 'Planet of the Apes' Made

To understand Charlton Heston’s motives and methods, let’s cast our gaze back to the 1960s, a revolutionary decade in filmmaking with a very different media climate. “Franchise” wasn’t in the lexicon as a term for an ongoing film series, and no one regularly referred to movies as “IP,” that most loathsome piece of corporate-speak. In this pre-Star Wars world, “genre” pictures – your horror, your fantasy, your science fiction – were, with the odd exception, still considered B-movies, the redheaded stepchildren of the industry. That industry was changing rapidly, as the death throes of the old studio system created openings for more daring and experimental filmmaking.

It was also a time for movie stars. Not actors, not celebrities, but stars – outsized personalities whose names were as famous, if not more so, than the roles they played. Names that could launch a picture, or at least tempt a studio into putting up development money. Charlton Heston, a stage-trained actor whose screen persona was largely defined by towering heroes of history and mythology, was such a name. And when producer Arthur P. Jacobs sought star power to help get his planned adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s La planète des singes off the ground, it was Heston he turned to.

Intrigued by the acting challenge offered by the cynical protagonist of the Apes adaptation, Colonel George Taylor, Heston agreed to sign onto the project even before it had firm backing. More than that, Jacobs told Cinefantastique, it was Heston who brought director Franklin Schaffner to the film. Heston’s involvement didn’t automatically win Apes a green light; studios were too nervous about the genre and the risk of getting inadvertent laughs in serious scenes where their star would be talking to apes. But Heston and Schaffner agreed to take part in a make-up test, the first such test in Heston’s career, that sold Fox chief Richard Zanuck on the project.

Production on the film wasn’t easy for Heston, who spent most of it being chased, whipped, dragged, beaten, collared, tackled, and otherwise abused by apes, all while running around half-naked. But he told Fantastic Films that, of all the characters he played, Taylor was the most like him in his pessimistic outlook on humanity. Heston considered Apes among the first serious treatments of science fiction in film, and the first to offer real meat for actors through its dark satire on mankind. He was deeply committed to the film from start to finish, and he remained justifiably proud of the end result and its success in 1968.

20th Century Fox Demanded a Sequel to 'Planet of the Apes'

Pride in his work was at the heart of Heston’s objections when Zanuck came to him about a sequel, something no one involved with Planet of the Apes had ever considered. Besides the creative and financial risks involved in making a sci-fi movie with talking apes, who would figure that an apocalyptic story ending with the image of a fallen Statue of Liberty would have a part two? To try and carry on in the face of that finale, as any sequel would have to do, would seem to miss the whole point.

Heston said as much at the time. “There’s only the one story,” he remembered telling Zanuck. “You can have another picture about further adventures among the monkeys, and it can be an exciting film, but creatively there is no film.” But Fox, which had been in precarious financial shape for years, saw the box office records being broken by the first Apes and wanted another one, creative integrity be damned. And they couldn’t get a sequel off the ground without Charlton Heston.

Charlton Heston Tried To Get Killed

Fox’s demanded sequel, ultimately titled Beneath the Planet of the Apes, had a tortured writing process. Scripts from original author Boulle and from Rod Serling were thrown out in favor of a plan by associate producer Mort Abrahams to build a plot around special effects sequences (of which, ironically, there aren’t that many in the finished film). He worked with screenwriter Paul Dehn to craft a script where a gorilla army does battle with telepathic human mutants living in the buried ruins of New York City, mutants who worship an atomic bomb as a tool of God.

Caught in the middle was to be Heston’s Taylor, who would have reconnected with his chimpanzee allies from the first film to overthrow the fascistic gorilla general and build a new utopia from the ashes of war, a radical turn away from the bleakness of the first film’s ending. But getting Beneath off the ground required a filmmaker, and in an era when sequels were frowned upon, filmmakers proved hard to come boy. Original director Schaffner passed, and the first choice to replace him, Don Medford, fell out with Abrahams. Ted Post of Hang ‘em High fame stepped into the breach, but he immediately identified two problems: Abrahams’ influence over the script was a disaster, and Charlton Heston was refusing to return. Post considered that a nonstarter for any sequel and threatened to resign.

Zanuck personally lobbied Heston to reconsider, and Heston was sympathetic to the studio’s position. “While as an actor there was no reason for me to do the part, it was certainly a wise move from the studio’s point of view,” he acknowledged. And he felt a certain loyalty to Zanuck, who was the only executive in Hollywood prepared to champion the first Apes. So he agreed to come back, on one condition: Taylor would be killed off in the first scene. Zanuck agreed, and the script was quickly retailored to slot a new character, astronaut John Brent (James Franciscus) into Taylor’s place. As the story continued to develop, however, Zanuck came back to Heston with a counteroffer: disappear in the first scene, die in the last. “What the heck?” said Heston, as long as he died.

To Stop More Sequels, Charlton Heston Blew Up the World

Unlike the first Apes film, Charlton Heston had little involvement outside his few days’ work as an actor in Beneath the Planet of the Apes. Despite his sympathy for Zanuck’s position as head of a troubled studio, he couldn’t see any creative value in the sequel. He vented into his diary all his frustrations with the script (shared by Post and Franciscus) and the consequently unenthusiastic performance he gave.

Watching the finished film, it’s easy to take Heston’s side. For much of its runtime, Beneath gives Franciscus and Heston nothing to do except react to set pieces that choppily come one by one. But more than that, Beneath is one of those “why” sequels – the kind so nonsensical and scattershot that you’ll ask a “why” question every five minutes. For example – why would Brent have been trying to rescue Taylor when the goal of Taylor’s mission was to confirm relativity by going into the future? Why is the given year of the story suddenly more than 20 years earlier than the date in the first movie? Why is “ape shall not kill ape” now unbreakable dogma when Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans) declared hanging the penalty for treason last time?

Even setting aside its breaks from the first film, Beneath invites more “whys,” like why mutants who can psychically force their enemies to fight each other would have any problem repelling an invading army without resorting to their “holy” nuclear weapon. But the plot demanded that things come to that, and Heston saw in that development an opportunity. Still convinced of the artistic bankruptcy of continuing Apes and unhappy with even his minimal involvement on the low-budget Beneath, he suggested to Zanuck that his, Heston’s, death scene should mean taking the whole world with him – that the mutants’ atom bomb was a doomsday weapon that a dying Taylor could activate, wiping out Earth and any future movies.

Post and Franciscus both hated the ending. Post in particular found it a meaningless and hollow decision, cynicism for its own sake. When, years later, he found out that it was Heston’s doing, Post called him a “selfish egotist” who acted without thinking of the people who could’ve gotten work on future Apes films (though Post never worked on the series again). But Zanuck, who was being fired by his father, Darryl Zanuck, was open to a little black catharsis.

And there’s still the fact that Heston was right. Beneath doesn’t earn its nihilistic finale, but it isn’t a coherent enough story to suggest any viable ending. It’s just a jumble of scenes, an adventure among the mutants and apes without a central point the way the first film had. Looking at the rest of the series, it’s hard to argue that most of them didn’t follow suit, enjoyable as some of them might be. But the fact that there were more after Beneath proves that Heston’s fight to keep Apes safe from sequels didn’t pan out as he’d hoped. “I thought I’d been very clever,” he told Fantastic Films of his blowing up the world, “but of course, they were cleverer than I was, because they managed to keep going on anyway.”

Beneath the Planet of the Apes is available to stream on STARZ in the U.S.

