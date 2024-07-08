Charlton Heston was one of the leading Hollywood figures of the 1950s and '60s—a movie star back in an era when that term carried more heft than it does now. After starting out in the theater in the '40s, he rose to fame with roles in epic films such as The Ten Commandments and Ben-Hur, the latter earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor. These parts demonstrate his knack for larger-than-life characters. With his booming voice and statuesque posture, he remains a symbol of classic Hollywood grandeur.

But Heston also possessed surprising range and a willingness to undertake a variety of roles, from aging cowboys to astronauts stranded on alien worlds. As a result, he had an impressively long career, continuing to work in a host of genres across six decades. This means he has a vivid and weighty filmography to explore, including some of the defining films of the mid-20th century. Here are Heston's best movies.

10 'Tombstone' (1993)

Directed by George P. Cosmatos

"Looks like somebody just walked over your grave." Tombstone is an entertainingly sensationalized take on the story of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell). The aging gunslinger hopes to leave his law-enforcing days behind. However, the town of Tombstone is under the ruthless control of a gang called the Cowboys, led by the cunning and violent Curly Bill Brocius (Powers Boothe). Tensions escalate when Wyatt’s friend, the enigmatic Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), joins him, quickly becoming explosive. Heston has a cameo as rancher Henry Hooker, who shelters the heroes when they need it most. It's a nice meta bit of casting, drawing on his cinematic legacy.

The story is well-worn (there are some 40-odd movies featuring the Earp character), but director George P. Comastos enlivens it with stylish visuals and fittingly intense performances from his cast. Indeed, the dynamic between Russell and Kilmer is a consistent highlight. As a result, the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, one of the most overdone events in Western history, becomes thrilling once again. Tombstone has since become a cult film; Kilmer's performance, in particular, is beloved by many fans.

9 'Midway' (1976)

Directed by Jack Smight

"If you're wrong, Admiral [...] the entire west coast and Hawaiian islands will be wide open for invasion." Midway dramatizes the crucial naval battle during World War II, a turning point in the Pacific Theater. The film intricately weaves together the perspectives of both American and Japanese forces, offering a comprehensive view of the conflict. Heston is Matt Garth, a captain stationed at Pearl Harbor.

Heston is joined by a sprawling ensemble cast, including Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, and Kurosawa collaborator Toshirō Mifune. Fundamentally, Midway is a popcorn blockbuster, but it does deserve credit for bringing in some actual archival footage, even if not all the details are accurate and realistic. Likewise, the attempt to get into the heads of the soldiers on both sides of the conflict is commendable. Finally, the score was handled by John Williams, so it's naturally superb. The only real weakness is the undercooked script, which features a notoriously unpopular romantic subplot that should not have made it past the first draft.

8 'Will Penny' (1968)

Directed by Tom Gries

Image via Paramount Pictures

"It's just a case of too soon old and too late smart." Heston leads this Western as the title character, an old cowboy who finds himself at a crossroads. After being injured in a skirmish with a gang of outlaws, Will stumbles upon a remote cabin occupied by Catherine (Joan Hackett), a woman traveling with her young son. Despite his solitary nature, Will is drawn into their lives, protecting them from the harsh realities of the frontier and the lingering outlaw threat.

Heston acted in some truly epic and iconic movies, but he has said that Will Penny was his favorite of all his projects. His layered performance certainly demonstrates a lot of care and effort. The result is a quiet and more pensive Western, with a focus on character over action. It's also notable for not examining its era through rose-tinted lenses; the film looks at the challenges of the frontier as well as the freedoms.

7 'Soylent Green' (1973)

Directed by Richard Fleischer

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

"People were always lousy... But there was a world, once." Soylent Green is a classic dystopian sci-fi set in an overpopulated and polluted future that hits a little too close to home. In this bleak environment, Detective Thorn (Heston) is investigating the murder of a wealthy businessman. In the process, he uncovers the dark secret behind the world’s food supply, placing him in grave danger.

This is a solid mixture of sci-fi, eco-thriller, and murder mystery. Though melodramatic at times, its vision of the 21st century is a lot more realistic than most sci-fi from its era. Rather than flying cars and lightsabers, Soylent Green shows the viewer an overheated world, ravaged by the greenhouse effect, where homeless masses crowd apartment blocks and food riots are commonplace. Heston is believable as a denizen of this hard-scrabble world. He's a decent man, but even he has to resort to theft and deception in order to get by.

6 'The Agony and the Ecstasy' (1965)

Directed by Carol Reed