Charlton Heston is best known for uttering classic lines like "Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape!" from 1968's Planet of the Apes, and "It's people! They're making our food out of people!" from 1973's Soylent Green. He's also one of the most recognizable actors from the Biblical film era, parting the Red Sea as Moses in 1954's The Ten Commandments and driving a mean chariot in his Oscar winning role in 1959's Ben-Hur. For more than five decades, Heston was that larger-than-life screen persona, a living portrait of machismo and potent manliness projected 70 feet high and 40 feet wide. He helped save citizens from a crumbling Los Angeles in 1974's Earthquake, and he shimmied into a hole in the side of a 747 to pilot the plane to a safe landing in Airport 1975. If a movie needed a strong, virile leading man, Heston was every casting director's go-to guy.

Often seen as more of a "movie star" than a thespian, moviegoers and critics alike were more than a bit surprised when Heston was cast in Kenneth Branagh's ambitious 1996 film adaption of William Shakespeare's Hamlet. After all, performing the works of the Bard of Avon is no simple task. Actors train for years to master everything from the diction to the iambic pentamer to the embodiment of a character's emotional torment that are the playwright's hallmarks. While Heston was no slouch as an actor, it's one thing to play The Omega Man hunting through the mean streets of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and quite another to convincingly pull off the complicated personification of someone from the Elizabethan era. But Branagh, never one to take the predictable path when it comes to filmmaking (his re-imaginings of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Cinderella, for instance, were bold and visionary), saw the perfect marriage of a star to a role in his telling of the story of the King of Denmark who plots revenge against his murderous uncle. It turns out that Heston's performance as The Player King in Hamlet is one of his best and most underrated.

Kenneth Branagh Called on Heavy Hitting Actors for His Epic 'Hamlet' Adaptation

To understand how the 73-year-old Heston drifted into Branagh's orbit, it helps to understand Branagh's vision for the film, which was far from the first big screen version of the classic play. As a young man, Branagh had seen actor Derek Jacobi (who appears as Claudius in the film) play the title role of Hamlet on the stage, and Branagh became determined to one day make a full screen version of the production which included all the characters and the entire text of the Shakespeare opus. In a 1996 interview with Charlie Rose, Branagh explained his goal of presenting the complete Hamlet.

"I passionately believe that it hasn't been done the fullest justice to it onscreen because people have not included every character. They've not had a chance to make the connection the play makes between the very personal story of a family in crisis and an epic that changes the ruler of a nation by the end of the play."

That meant assembling a huge cast for a movie with an almost unheard of running time of three hours and 58 minutes. Branagh managed to recruit some of the acting world's heaviest hitters, including Kate Winslet, John Gielgud, Judi Dench, and Julie Christie. For the smaller roles, the parts that were usually omitted from previous film adaptions, Branagh reached out to luminaries like Richard Attenborough, John Mills, Robin Williams, and Jack Lemmon. And that's also where Heston came into the picture. In Hamlet, the character of the Player King, an actor in a troupe recruited by the young ruler, is frequently omitted in other film versions, despite the character's significance to the proceedings. Branagh saw Heston as a perfect fit for the role, and his casting wasn't quite the stretch one would think it was. Heston had actually appeared in stage versions of Macbeth and Antony and Cleopatra early in his career, but it had been decades since he had utilized the exacting skills required of such a role. Still, Heston didn't balk at Branagh's invitation. "You must never pass up a chance to waltz with the old gentleman," Heston said in a 1997 UPI interview when referring to the great dramatist. He prepared diligently:

"Every morning, I'm in the pool out there doing voice exercises solely to keep it flexible and rich enough, and for breath-control, especially for the long Shakespearean lines. If you haven't done that before, you can't do it. It's like trying to run a mile race when you've only run 50-yard dashes."

Charlton Heston's Performance in 'Hamlet' as the Player King Is Among His Best

Heston's work paid off. He's brilliant in the small, but pivotal role. Appearing in just two scenes, Heston takes command of the screen, channeling a bit of his Moses character mixed with George Taylor from Planet of the Apes. Heston plays the lead actor of the "Tragedians of the City" theater ensemble recruited by Hamlet (Branagh) to stage a thinly veiled story about the death of his father. Hamlet, enthralled with the actor, asks him to recite a monologue, "Anaeas' Tale to Dido," about the murder of Priam, King of Troy. Heston stands on a makeshift stage, dressed in a Dickensian top hat, topcoat, scarf, and vest (Branagh sets his version of Hamlet not in the Elizabethan era, but in the 19th century), looking into the distance as if recalling a painful remembrance, and begins his speech, "Anon, he finds him..." Heston's voice is deep, imposing, imperious, rising to a shouting crescendo, and concluding in a tone just above a whisper as tears well in his eyes. Although his soliloquy is just over two minutes long, Heston demands complete attention, and for that brief period of time, viewers are thoroughly absorbed in his telling of the tale. It is a bravura performance, and it may be one of Heston's finest.

It's Difficult to Imagine a Different Actor in the Role

Heston next appears in the film dressed in royal attire, performing as a dying king in a piece opposite Rosemary Harris as the queen. Hamlet has devised this presentation to taunt his mother Gertrude (Christie) and uncle Claudius (Jacobi), who wed immediately following the death of Hamlet's father. As they look on from the audience, Heston's Player King pleads with his Player Queen to remain a widow following his death. "So think thou wilt no second husband wed," the king pleads, "But die thy thoughts when thy first Lord is dead." Again, Heston masters the Shakespearean pacing and weighty emotion called for in the moment. The set piece ends with a raging accusation of murder by Hamlet, sending the shocked onlookers fleeing from the venue. Watching the scene, it's difficult to imagine any other actor in the role. Heston brings the right balance of fortitude and vulnerability to his character, a quality moviegoers have seen in some of his other performances, like in Orson Welles' Touch of Evil, in which Heston portrayed a tough-talking narcotics officer in a race to save his wife from the members of a murderous drug gang, and in The Hawaiians, where Heston's Whip Hoxworth becomes the patriarch of an island plantation. But it's in Hamlet that Heston is finally able to showcase his extraordinary credentials.

Heston seemed to have relished the opportunity to appear in Hamlet. "I also believe everybody in the profession understands if you do Shakespeare, it means you're an actor. It's a validation," he told UPI. " I suppose there is a special recognition of actors who do Shakespeare." Branagh had the instinct to know that Heston could master the role, and he gave Heston the latitude to embrace the character. The Player King may be one of Heston's least recognized parts, but it's among his best in a storied and iconic career, and it certainly gave the legendary actor his much-deserved validation.