Sundance Winner ‘Charm City Kings’ Gets a Riveting Trailer Ahead of HBO Max Premiere

HBO Max has released the official trailer for Charm City Kings, which scooped up the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. This affecting drama set on the streets of West Baltimore spotlights a star-making turn from newcomer Jahi Di’Allo Winston and features the talents of Teyonah Parris and Meek Mill.

The Charm City Kings trailer previews what will no doubt be a promising, intense, timely coming-of-age story. The movie focuses on Mouse (Di’Allo Winston), a young man aspiring to join a Baltimore dirt bike club called The Midnight Clique. Feeling the pull of this world, Mouse resolves to do whatever it takes to become a part of it. Despite an offer to put in hard work to build his own bike with help from The Midnight Clique’s leader, Blax (Mill), Mouse instead resorts to criminal activities which promise to get him where he wants to go but at a very high price.

Charm City Kings is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd & Kirk Sullivan and Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins. The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond, and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, and James Lassiter executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment.

Charm City Kings arrives on HBO Max on October 8. You can watch the official trailer below. Get even more HBO Max updates here.

Here is the official synopsis for Charm City Kings:

Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty, and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.