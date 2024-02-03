The Big Picture Charmed has maintained its pop dominance even after almost two decades since its original run.

Alyssa Milano believes that her character, Phoebe Halliwell, should have ended up with Cole Turner, played by Julian McMahon.

Phoebe and Cole's relationship is considered iconic and their dynamic and chemistry made Cole one of the best love interests on the show, even though they didn't end up together.

Though it’s been almost two decades since the original Charmed completed its run on the small screen, the TV show has never once faltered in its pop dominance. The acclaimed show starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, and later Rose McGowan as the Charmed Ones. During its run, the Charmed Ones entered relationships that had varying impacts on the show’s overall plot through the seasons. Unfortunately, not every relationship could be endgame. During a panel at MegaCon hosted by Collider’s Arezou Amin, Milano revealed who she thinks her character should have ended up with.

Though Phoebe Halliwell's endgame was Victor Webster’s Coop, when asked by a fan who Phoebe should have ended with if she had to pick, Milano responded with, “I mean, who do you all think? Cole forever! Cole and Phoebe forever.” Cole Turner, whose history with Phoebe and the Charmed Ones is undeniably complicated, was played by Julian McMahon. It’s not hard to see why Cole Turner would be Milano’s pick, considering the history and palpable chemistry between the two.

McMahon’s Cole, Belthazor if you prefer, joined the show in Season 3 as a half-human, half-demon who was sent to kill Phoebe and her sisters. Posing as an Assistant District Attorney, he was able to infiltrate the Halliwell sisters’ lives. However, after falling in love with Phoebe, he is unable to complete his mission, even going as far as ridding himself of his demonic side to marry Phoebe in Season 4. Unfortunately, that’s not where their story ends. Cole eventually – and against his will – becomes the Source of All Evil and is vanquished by the sisters. But even death could not keep Cole and Phoebe apart, with McMahon’s character returning with the hope of being with Phoebe again. When all was said and done, sadly, these two did not have a “happy ever after” in their future.

Phoebe and Cole's Legacy Almost 20 Years Later

Today, Cole is still considered as one of the best love interests on the show and his relationship with Phoebe is regarded as iconic thanks to their intoxicating dynamic and unbeatable chemistry. Though these two did not end up together and are among the characters who deserved better on the show, McMahon still returned to the show till Season 7 to the delight of audiences. Moving on from Cole, was a multi-season journey for Phoebe, who eventually learns to love again, ending up with a Cupid – Coop – played by Webster. The show would end with Phoebe and Coop getting married and the revelation that the couple will have three daughters. Milano's Charmed One will also write a book on finding love, becoming a successful author.

For the show, its impact on the entertainment landscape cannot be measured. Charmed led to the growth of the genre on TV and influenced many succeeding shows, even inspiring a reboot that ran for four seasons. Catch all eight seasons of Charmed on Peacock and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Charmed (1998) Three Halliwell sisters discover that they are descendants of a line of good female witches and are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft known as the "Power of Three." Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Rose McGowan , Shannen Doherty Holly Marie Combs , Alyssa Milano Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 8 Number of Episodes 178

