The Big Picture Henry Mitchell is the best love interest for any of the Halliwell sisters in Charmed.

Paige and Henry's love story is a bit rushed but fits well with Paige's character and brings back her true self.

Paige and Henry are a perfect match due to their instincts for helping others and their similar views on family.

Throughout all eight seasons of Charmed, the Halliwell sisters — Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and Paige (Rose McGowan) — had many love interests (to varying degrees of success). Most notable, and the two that many would argue are the best, are Leo Wyatt (Brian Krause), Piper’s long-term love interest and husband, and Phoebe’s sometimes-evil beau Cole Turner (Julian McMahon). However, and though this may be controversial, the best love interest that any of the sisters ever had is actually Henry Mitchell (Ivan Sergei), whom Paige meets, falls in love with, and marries in the final season.

Charmed (1998) Three Halliwell sisters discover that they are descendants of a line of good female witches and are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft known as the "Power of Three." Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Rose McGowan , Shannen Doherty Holly Marie Combs , Alyssa Milano Genres Drama , Fantasy , Horror Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

Who Is Henry Mitchell in 'Charmed' Season 8?

Although late to Charmed, not stepping in until near the mid-way point in the final season, Henry meets Paige while they are both working, in very different ways, to help the same man — Henry’s parolee (as he’s a parole officer) and Paige’s new charge (as she began embracing her Whitelighter side). There are sparks between these two almost instantaneously, though it takes a while for Paige to admit the sparks aren’t just her annoyance with him. From there, Paige and Henry begin a whirlwind love affair. They spend a lot of time together on-screen. Sometimes this is them working together, as they do in “Payback’s a Witch” (Season 8, Episode 12) when Henry’s parolee Nick (Karl Makinen) takes Henry, Paige, Billie (Kaley Cuoco), and several others as hostages in a bank robbery that ends with demon shenanigans and Paige discovering she has the ability to heal, as other Whitelighters can, when Henry is almost on the brink of death.

Paige and Henry’s Love Story Is Strong, Despite It Being a Little Rushed

Image via The WB

Naturally, as Henry isn’t introduced until Charmed Season 8 (and several episodes into it at that), the love story is a little rushed and light on conflict. However, this actually fits Paige’s character and the relationship quite well. The relationship becomes somewhat spontaneous, changing as Paige and Henry’s feelings for one another evolve in every single episode. Even their wedding is sudden, as the two decide to throw caution and planning to the wind to get married at their engagement party instead of waiting.

Ultimately, this kind of feels like Paige recapturing some of the magic of who she was before meeting her sisters and embracing her destiny as the lost Charmed One. It’s reminiscent of Paige’s relationship with Glen (Jesse Woodrow), a guest star who only appeared a few times, who completely accepted her as a witch when he learned the secret, just as Henry did — although there was a little conflict with Henry not being able to understand the big picture shortly thereafter, it never came at the expense of his romance with Paige. Henry easily accepts Paige, doing everything he can to support her while actively trying not to hold her back in any way. Considering some of the reactions we’d seen from other men in the sisters’ lives — well, Phoebe’s life — Henry’s acceptance cannot be understated.

Related Thankfully, 'Charmed' Learned From Its Worst Episode The Dream Sorcerer villain didn't work, but it was for the best.

Henry Shines Where Paige's Other Love Interests Didn’t

Image via The WB

Truthfully, while acceptance of her being a witch is important, far more important is Paige and Henry’s compatibility. Aside from Henry, Paige had two other major relationships throughout Charmed with Richard Montana (Balthazar Getty) and Kyle Brody (Kerr Smith). While both men knew about magic, as Richard was a fellow witch and Kyle was obsessed with learning about the Avatars to avenge his late parents, neither was truly compatible with Paige.

Richard’s need to avoid using magic is in direct opposition to who Paige is, as she believes finding her sisters, becoming a witch, and the magic that came with it is one of the best things that ever happened to her. Meanwhile, she was constantly operating on Kyle’s whims, as he was a fairly toxic man driven by vengeance and trauma. She couldn’t be herself, whether that be with magic or her quirky personality in general, with either of these men. Glen was the only person Paige dated that she could be herself with until Henry came along and outshined all of the others.

Paige and Henry Are a Perfect Match in 'Charmed'

Close

Paige and Henry’s natural instincts are quite similar. Both are, more so than any other characters on the show, driven to help others, especially those less fortunate. (Yes, even more than Prue.) This was clear from the moment we met Paige, as she was working at Social Services, which then led to her exploits as a witch and Whitelighter (something she often tried to pursue solo). On the other hand, Henry is a parole officer who genuinely cares about the parolees he is assigned, trying to help them get back on their feet. This aside — though it’s very important to understand why they work so well together — they both are very free-spirited, individualistic, and quirky, which comes together to complement their relationship as they want but don’t need the other to be happy and pursue their calling.

Additionally, Paige and Henry have very similar views on family that nobody else in Charmed can really understand. Although she found her biological family after Prue’s death, Paige was adopted by parents whom she absolutely adored. Henry grew up in the foster care system, learning the other (and oftentimes harder) side of the situation when parents give up their child. As such, family is one of the most important things to them, whatever that may mean and whether blood related or not.

At the end of the day, it’s quite surprising that Charmed was able to create such a perfect match for Paige. The show failed to do so spectacularly with the other sisters, though those relationships were certainly good and enjoyable in other ways. Henry and Paige just complemented each other well in their relationship, learning how to be a stable couple amid their whirlwind walk to the altar and onward. Paired with what an enjoyable character Henry is in just the short amount of time we know him, this is why he’s the series’ best love interest (and one half of one of the only relationships the show ever got right).

Charmed is streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock