The Big Picture Charmed didn't fully explore the potential of the Source of All Evil, failing to make him as threatening as they claimed he was.

The series didn't properly build up the Source as a villain or explain his powers and history, leaving many unanswered questions.

The Source should have been a more present threat throughout the series, with more intense battles between him and the Charmed Ones. The final battle was anticlimactic and didn't fully utilize the potential of the character.

For eight seasons, Charmed followed the Halliwell sisters—Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and Paige (Rose McGowan)—as they embraced their joint destiny as the most powerful witches of all-time to battle against various evil forces that threatened the world (or at least their beloved San Francisco). From demons and warlocks to mortal witch hunters, there was no villain the Charmed Ones did not find themselves challenged by. However, when it came to their most powerful threat, the Source of All Evil, it felt like Charmed dropped the ball and didn’t do nearly enough to dive into the potential of this story.

Charmed (1998) Three Halliwell sisters discover that they are descendants of a line of good female witches and are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft known as the "Power of Three". Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, Shannen Doherty Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Fantasy, Horror Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

Who Is the Source of All Evil in ‘Charmed’?

The Source—as he is so affectionately known in Charmed while played by either Michael Bailey Smith, Peter Woodward, or Ben Guillory—was the leader of the Underworld at the beginning of the show. He was teased from very early on. In Season 1, Prue’s bosses from hell, Rex (Neil Roberts) and Hannah (Leigh-Allyn Baker), were sent by the Source to identify and destroy the Charmed Ones. It’s clear he is responsible through their vague comments about who sent them and who is expecting their plan to succeed. Then, throughout Season 2, he drifted out of focus. But, in Charmed Season 3, he once again takes a small step out of the shadows and becomes a threat that the Charmed Ones need to begin preparing for, as he could attack any minute. We get our first glimpse of him in the Season 3 finale, “All Hell Breaks Loose,” as Phoebe and Cole beg him to have Tempest reset time to save Piper’s life. Ultimately, though, resetting time leads to his assassin Shax killing Prue.

The Source then becomes a much larger figure in the Charmed Ones’ lives in Charmed Season 4. When Piper and Phoebe learn about Paige and the potential of their destiny continuing, the Source steps in (pretending to be Paige’s boyfriend) to get her to use her powers for evil and prevent the Charmed Ones from being reconstituted. Of course, he fails, but he continues planning an attack until he strikes in “Charmed and Dangerous” (Season 4, Episode 13), where he is vanquished. But, the essence begins to take Cole over. For episodes after, we watch as Cole undergoes the process of becoming the next Source, under the guidance of the ever-helpful Seer (Debbi Morgan), of course, until he, too, is vanquished. Then, just as they think the Source is finally gone (I mean, two vanquishes are enough, right?), they begin to figure out that Phoebe and Cole’s unborn baby is the essence of the Source, and they destroy that after the Seer magically steals it away from Phoebe.

‘Charmed’ Wasted Much of the Source’s Potential

The Source was supposed to be the ultimate threat, the demon who had surpassed and overpowered so many other demons and killed a great many witches to make a name for himself. And, as we learn later when Cole (Julian McMahon) becomes the Source, the demon who rises to the top is “gifted” with the evil essence of the Source that strengthens and possesses them, which Phoebe was pregnant with at the end of Charmed Season 4. Meaning, every Source that ruled the Underworld was actually the same essence in various forms, which is something alluded to in the show (and felt like a plot hole) but confirmed in the series’ continuation comics.

Unfortunately, Charmed didn’t do nearly enough to make the Source, or the Charmed Ones’ life-or-death battle with him, as much of a threat as they consistently told us it was. We needed more exploration of this character and this story. We didn’t really know much about the Source before his death. Only in the episode where he was vanquished (the demon, not the essence) did we learn about the battle the Source was in that left his face scarred. He, himself, only attempted to kill the Charmed Ones a few times too, and inexplicably missed prime opportunities to do so, like when he was alone with Paige before she even understood what her powers were.

The Source Should’ve Been a More Present Threat on ‘Charmed’

Obviously, the Source couldn’t win on Charmed. If not for behind-the-scenes factors that resulted in Shannen Doherty leaving and Prue dying, the Source wouldn’t have seemed like much of a threat at all. The series barely explored his powers (in any of the bodies he was in), and didn’t really do much to build him up as a villain aside from telling us (but never showing us) what a terrible threat he was to the sisters. We didn’t explore his powers or learn anything about his history, which seems rather important considering how much focus he received. Despite the essence ruling the demon’s body, how did he manage to keep control of the Underworld for so long, especially with how unruly we saw demons could be?

There should have been more near-miss fights between the Source and the Charmed Ones. They don’t actually face off until their final battle, which is also a bit anticlimactic. (It also sucks that we don’t get to see Prue, the strongest of the bunch, face off against the Source.) We don’t see the Halliwells putting together the pieces for their fight with the Source until the episode in which they do so, which does a disservice to the story and how hard they were supposed to be working to find the answers to stay alive and stop their greatest enemy. It’s so quick, each time, that it doesn’t necessarily feel like the proper conclusion for such an enormous, seemingly unstoppable villain whose power rivaled their own.

