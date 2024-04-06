The Big Picture Dumbgood's Charmed collection brings the magical sisters' power to life, allowing fans to relive memories of the beloved series.

Charmed is a cult classic with a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, influencing pop culture and expanding into games and books.

Fans can also enjoy rewatching the series on Prime Video.

Fans' love for the Halliwell sisters is never-ending and to celebrate it, Dumbgood has brought a new collection based on the popular show Charmed. The collection, ranging from hoodies to tees and more, draws inspiration from the iconography of the show and the magical sisters' power and harnesses it into their streetwear. The new collection allows fans to relive the fun, captivating stories and moments from the series all over again.

The series created by Constance M. Burge and showrun by Brad Kern captivated fans right from its debut episode in 1998. The series follows three sisters, who after their mother’s death, discover they are powerful witches. When their abilities are put together it is known as the ‘Power of Three,’ which they use to protect innocent lives from evil beings such as demons and warlocks. Each sister possessed a unique set of powers that grew and evolved with time as they tried to navigate their daily lives, adding much humor to the series.

'Charmed' Remains a Cult Classic

Charmed has a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered a cult classic for its influence over pop culture and millions of fans across the world. The series ran for eight seasons and was the second-longest drama broadcast by WB, behind 7th Heaven. The success of the series led to franchise expansion with several video games, board games, soundtracks, novels, and a comic book series which served as a continuation of its narrative.

The series cast Shannen Doherty as Prue Halliwell, Holly Marie Combs as Piper Halliwell, and Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell. When Prue is killed by a demon in the finale of the third season, Rose McGowan joined the cast as their half-sister Paige Matthews to continue the story. Also rounding off the cast are Dorian Gregory as Darryl, Greg Vaughan as Dan, Brian Krause as Leo Wyatt, Julian McMahon as Cole aka Belthazor, Debbi Morgan, Drew Fuller and more.

Given the popularity of the original series, it got a reboot in 2018 developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O'Toole, and Amy Rardin which debuted on The CW. The series starred Melonie Diaz as Mel, Madeleine Mantock as Macy and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie. It built on the legacy of the original series but added more diversity and higher stakes for the characters, making it a worthy successor to the original series.

All seasons of Charmed are available to stream on Prime Video. You can order Dumbgood’s new collection here.

Charmed (1998) Three Halliwell sisters discover that they are descendants of a line of good female witches and are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft known as the "Power of Three." Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Rose McGowan , Shannen Doherty Holly Marie Combs , Alyssa Milano Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 8 Number of Episodes 178

