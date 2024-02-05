The Big Picture The tension between the stars of the original Charmed series has caused trauma for the cast members and hurt the show's legacy.

Shannen Doherty has responded to Alyssa Milano's recent comments about the feud between the cast.

Doherty's emotional statement addresses her battle with cancer and her desire for the truth to be told.

No matter how you cut it, the behind-the-scenes tension that’s brewed up over the last two decades between the women of the original WB series, Charmed, is heartbreaking. It’s led to trauma on both sides of the line between every member involved and has hurt the legacy of a series that featured a cast of strong women when there wasn’t a representation that was readily available on TV. Days ago, while sitting on a panel hosted by Collider's Arezou Amin at MegaCon in Orlando, former Charmed cast member, Alyssa Milano fielded a fan’s question about the rumors and tension that have followed the title since it bowed out nearly two decades ago. Shortly after, another panel was held with the other three leading ladies of Charmed, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs, in which Doherty gave the fans her side of the story in an attempt to put things to bed once and for all.

Seated in between McGowan and Combs, Doherty said, “A lot of things have been said and a lot of them are very hurtful. I’m gonna actually read something right now that I wrote last night for all of you,” Pulling out her phone, the actress opened up her prepared notes and began to read,

“Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast – my podcast, let’s be clear. In fact, we went in, and we edited out anything that we thought would cause more drama. We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But, we wanted to try to save you – the fans – from heartbreak as much as humanly possible. At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis – sorry if I start to cry – with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truth, and we are standing by our truth.

When further addressing the cast disagreement on social media, Milano stated, "This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history," which seems to have responded the next part of Doherty's response, who stated:

There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. There is no brush flinging, or shoe flinging, or lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them and, what I will say is what somebody else may call drama is an actual trauma for me, that I have been through it for an extremely long time, and it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me. A livelihood that was taken away from my family. Because someone else wanted to be number one on the call sheet. That is the truth.”

Shannen Doherty's 'Charmed' Response Has the Support of the Cast

Close

Hearing Doherty’s words and watching the emotion in her eyes while she bares her heart and soul to Charmed’s fandom is painful and healing all at the same time. The Beverly Hills 90210 actress has been embroiled in a difficult battle with Stage 4 breast cancer that was recently revealed to have spread to her bones. Since firing up her podcast, Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the ‘90s and 2000s star has been incredibly open about not just her diagnosis but also her life in Hollywood. After Combs came on as a guest to talk about their time together on the set of Charmed, the rivalry kicked back up with Milano once again clashing with her ex-co-workers.

While Doherty may have delivered the main remark at the trio’s panel, McGowan was happy to also jump into the trenches. After the audience cheered Doherty on at the end of her words, McGowan added,

“I will say one last thing… We’ve protected you for a long time, we’ve done it for as long as we could, both of us – all of us – and, there’s a great, great, great comedian named Katt Williams who has a wonderful, wonderful saying: ‘Winners do not let losers rewrite history.’”

Although McGowan and Doherty’s time on the show never fully crossed over, as Doherty’s character was killed off with McGowan stepping in to pick up the pieces and bring the power of three back together, they have since bonded over their similar experiences with Milano on the set of Charmed. You can check out Doherty’s full statement in the X post below and stream all eight seasons of Charmed now on Peacock.

Charmed (1998) Three Halliwell sisters discover that they are descendants of a line of good female witches and are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft known as the "Power of Three." Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Rose McGowan , Shannen Doherty Holly Marie Combs , Alyssa Milano Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 8 Number of Episodes 178

Watch On Peacock