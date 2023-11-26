The Big Picture Charmed, the popular 90s supernatural show, has gained a new generation of fans through reboots and rewatching.

The House of Halliwell podcast, hosted by Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller, and Brian Krause, has left fans eager for the next episode.

Combs teased that there is exciting news coming up for the podcast, but couldn't reveal details due to legal reasons.

Charmed was a formative TV show for an entire generation. The acclaimed supernatural show starred Shannen Doherty as Prue, Holly Marie Combs as Piper, Alyssa Milano as Phoebe, and later Rose McGowan as Paige. During a panel moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt at this weekend’s San Francisco Fan Expo, Combs and McGowan discussed the show, its recent 25th anniversary and, for Combs, revisiting the show with House of Halliwell podcast.

Like all shows from that era, the waves of nostalgia have brought back demand for the original audiences who are keen to reintroduce it to a new generation, either via a reboot or a rewatch. Or, in the case of other popular shows like The Office, Gilmore Girls, Parks and Recreation, among others, podcast watchalongs are now very much in vogue at the moment. Charmed is no exception with its accompanying podcast — House of Halliwell — which is presented by Combs, Drew Fuller and Brian Krause. However, the show has gone quiet in recent times, with fans taking to social media to ask when the next episode will drop.

Combs addressed the podcast's future and, although unable to go into details on the matter, did promise fans that news would be forthcoming in the near future.

"There's probably a lot of people out there complaining we haven't posted a new episode. I think it was time, finally time, where I've forgotten enough but I'm ready to remember things. It was like opening a big box of emotions for me, and it was a big journey to go back into. We're really good friends and we like hanging out with each other — most days. I do have to say, to all the naysayers out there, and I do read every comment, unfortunately, we do have some big news coming up that I'm not allowed to share with you. So if it seems like there's a pause [in the podcast], it's for legal reasons, and good legal reasons!"

What Was 'Charmed' About?

Focusing on the Halliwell sisters — the series ran for 8 seasons from 1998 to 2006. After the death of their grandmother, the sisters learn that they are the most powerful good witches in the world, known as the Charmed Ones. Each sister possesses unique magical abilities, and together, they use their powers to vanquish demons, warlocks, and other supernatural threats while also navigating the challenges of everyday life. The series became a cultural phenomenon and gained a cult following. Later seasons also starred Julian McMahon, Kaley Cuoco, and Debbi Morgan.

For fans seeking to catch with the show, Charmed is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Charmed (1998) Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, Shannen Doherty Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Fantasy, Horror Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

