The Big Picture Charmed fans, brace yourselves — the beloved series is leaving Prime Video at the end of June.

The show's mix of magic, sisterhood, and battles against evil has kept audiences spellbound for years.

While the exact reasons for its removal are unclear, there's hope that Charmed might return to another platform in the future.

Fans of the iconic supernatural series Charmed are in for a dose of bad news this June. The beloved show, which has been a staple on Prime Video, is set to leave the streaming platform at the end of May. Charmed, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006, follows the story of three sisters – Prue, Piper, and Phoebe Halliwell – who discover they are powerful witches destined to protect the world from evil forces. The series, starring Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano (later joined by Rose McGowan as Paige Matthews), became a cultural phenomenon, blending elements of fantasy, drama, and family dynamics.

For many fans, the ability to stream Charmed on Prime Video has been a convenient way to revisit the enchanting world of the Halliwell sisters, whether for a nostalgic trip down memory lane or a first-time binge-watch. The show's mix of magic, sisterhood, and epic battles against demons and warlocks has kept audiences spellbound for years.

However, with its imminent departure from Prime Video, fans are left with limited time to enjoy the series before it vanishes from the platform. The exact reasons behind the removal have not been disclosed, but such decisions are often linked to licensing agreements and the shifting landscape of streaming rights. For some, Charmed was more than just a TV show, it was a source of inspiration and comfort, showcasing strong, empowered women who faced both supernatural and real-world challenges.

'Charmed' Could Return to Prime Video

Close

It is worth noting that Charmed has often come and gone from Prime Video over the years, so there is a possibility that the series might return to the platform in the future. Fans should keep an eye out for announcements regarding the series' availability on other streaming services as well. It's possible that Charmed could find a new home on a different platform, allowing both old and new viewers to continue following the Halliwell sisters' journey.

As the end of May approaches, Charmed enthusiasts are encouraged to make the most of the remaining days to catch up on their favorite episodes. Whether it's witnessing the sisters' first discovery of their powers, their battles against the Source of All Evil, or the emotional farewells and reunions, now is the time to dive back into the magical world before it disappears from Prime Video.

Stay tuned for further updates on where Charmed might land next. In the meantime, dust off your Book of Shadows, brew some magical potions, and enjoy the Halliwell sisters' adventures one last time on Prime Video.

Charmed (1998) Three Halliwell sisters discover that they are descendants of a line of good female witches and are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft known as the "Power of Three." Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Rose McGowan , Shannen Doherty Holly Marie Combs , Alyssa Milano Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 8

Watch on Prime Video