It's one of television's saddest facts that Paige Matthews and Prue Halliwell never met in the original Charmed series. Prue, played by Shannen Doherty, died at the end of Season 3, and Paige, portrayed by Rose McGowan, was introduced at the beginning of Season 4 as the long-lost half-sister of Prue, Piper, and Phoebe. The show dealt with the aftermath of Prue's death and how her sisters, along with their new sister Paige, adjusted to the change.

While Prue and Paige never interacted directly in the series, there was a scene in the Season 4 episode titled "Charmed Again, Part 2" where Prue's spirit appears to Paige briefly, but they do not exchange words. This moment symbolizes Prue's blessing and acceptance of Paige as part of the family.

However, there were additional explorations of their relationship in the Charmed comic book series, which continued the story after the show's conclusion. In those comics, there is a storyline where Prue and Paige do meet, though this is considered non-canon in the context of the television series. Now, in the wake of Doherty's tragic death, McGowan has been speaking about finding a way to keep Doherty's spirit alive, and to keep the story of Charmed going, in an interview at FanExpo Canada.

Rose McGowan Wants Paige and Prue to Reunite in the Afterlife

Image via the WB

Answering a fan question, she explained her dream scenario for the two characters, revealing that she and Doherty had discussed it together, and that she had recently appeared on Doherty's podcast where she helped carry on the late actor's legacy.

"Paige is orbiting up at the top of the Golden Gate Bridge, and Prue's up there hanging out, and I think they meet on the astral plane. Shannen had an amazing podcast, called Let's Be Clear, which is one of her great projects, and we had talked over and over about me being on it, and we just thought there was more time. And on Wednesday, two days ago, I got to carry the torch for her and keep her voice going in that way. It came out today, and I listened to it on the way here. It's very profound and special. And, for me, Prue and Paige, I would love you guys to write something. Anybody who writes or does comic books, let's do an alternate or parallel universe story, where they're together again. They're on adventures, with Piper too, of course. That would be amazing."

Doherty died last month at the age of just 53, having battled breast cancer bravely for almost a decade. In June 2023, Doherty revealed she was undergoing radiation for cancer that had spread to her brain. Her strength and determination throughout her illness were a testament to her character, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the screen.