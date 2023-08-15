The Big Picture The fifth episode of the first season of Charmed introduced a human villain called the "Dream Sorcerer," which was a departure from the usual supernatural villains.

The episode received negative reviews and was the lowest-rated episode of the first season with only 4.91 million viewers.

The episode's plot involving Piper and Phoebe using their powers for personal gain raised ethical concerns and pushed the show in a different direction moving forward.

The original Charmed, which aired from 1998 to 2006, followed the lives of the Halliwell sisters — Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and Paige (Rose McGowan) — as they fulfilled their destiny as the most powerful witches the world had ever seen. Throughout all eight seasons of the hit drama, the ladies battled against demons (both lower and upper level), warlocks, evil witches, and other evil entities with unique abilities that often challenged their own powers. On the rare occasion, however, the Charmed Ones would face off against humans, owning their roles as protectors of the innocent in different ways that occasionally didn’t include using their powers (much). One of these instances happened incredibly early on in the show, in the fifth episode of the first season. In “Dream Sorcerer,” a human man attacks women in their dreams and sets his sights on Prue. For many reasons, this episode is, arguably, the series’ worst episode ever, but happened early enough that it changed the trajectory of the show moving forward.

‘Charmed’ Explored A New Type of Villain in Season 1, Episode 5

With eight, 22-episode seasons, there were definitely some missteps along the way with the mythology and the villains that the Charmed Ones went up against. The early episodes of Charmed Season 1, in particular, experimented quite a bit with what worked, what didn’t work, and what viewers wanted to see more of. There are warlocks, shapeshifters, demons, and a ghost in the first six episodes alone. So, it’s only natural that the series explored a human villain, too, and while the concept was intriguing at first, the episode really didn’t work. The villain that calls himself the “Dream Sorcerer” is a disabled man who brutally kills women who reject him in their dreams. He sets his sights on Prue, unaware that she’s a witch, and attempts to kill her multiple times until he’s bested and killed by her, using his own methods, at the end of the episode.

How does he do it? Well, despite this episode airing all the way back in November 1998, there’s still no official answer. The episode confirms he is a human and, considering the doctors and nurses around him in the lab when he enters others’ dreams, it’s clear this ability is the result of some bizarre science. As such, this is the series’ first foray into science fiction (as the other episodes rely heavily on the fantasy aspects) — and it’s an utter disaster. If not for Doherty’s uncanny ability to pull off any wild story, the entire episode would have fallen apart, as the Dream Sorcerer (played by Matt Schulze) wasn’t compelling in the least with his creepily sultry voice and victimization complex. Something Charmed is known for is its ability to stay fairly grounded, even with the wild supernatural plots, but that was lost with this villain, as the series tried to avoid any explanation for how these events could have played out with a human villain. Fans have speculated that maybe there was some magic inside of him, somewhere, maybe from generations prior, but that’s just a theory to explain the series’ failure to address it.

The Episode’s Other Plot Also Doesn’t Work Either

Meanwhile, as Prue deals with her stalker and would-be killer (mostly on her own), the Charmed episode also goes in a new direction with Piper and Phoebe. For the first time, they use their powers for their own personal gain by casting a spell to attract men with the qualities they desire. (Like being well-endowed… I mean, employed.) This leads to the series exploring some questionable territory with what these women are able to do with their magic. The men have no say in their attraction for the women, which Piper points out in a conversation with her love interest as there’s nothing she can say that will turn him off. It’s not just these men that are into them either; as Piper talks with her date at Quake, there are several other men within range that are taken with her. They have no choice but to be attracted to her, and they only share her views on romance because of the spell. Then, the infatuation slowly turns to obsession, as Phoebe’s love interest shows up in a violent rage at their house before the ladies reverse the spell. Then, the men forget everything, including the fact that one of them slept with Phoebe. Ultimately, it feels wrong and is in murky waters regarding consent and what the ladies are able to do with their magic.

The Episode Fell Flat, Pushing ‘Charmed’ in a Different Direction

Image via Peacock

In short, “Dream Sorcerer” is arguably the worst episode of the entire show. Fans at the time certainly seemed to agree, too. According to this clipping from The Los Angeles Times, the episode was the lowest-rated episode of the first season with only 4.91 million viewers when it aired on November 4, 1998. To compare, per other clippings from the Los Angeles Times, the series premiere was watched by 7.7 million viewers. Quite a drop-off for only four episodes later. And, other episodes throughout the season steadied with around 5.5 to 6.7 million viewers. Thankfully, though, the series learned from this mistake and never pursued stories quite like this again. Charmed took a harder stance on personal gain and the line between good and evil, avoiding a situation like this (with Phoebe and Piper) by introducing more immediate consequences when their magic is misused. Likewise, while not the last human villain we ever saw the ladies face off again, the series leaned more into the fantastical and supernatural elements of the show and away from such a strictly sci-fi, horror-esque story that blurred the lines between the human and supernatural worlds. This was for the best. Demons became much more engaging villains to explore on a weekly basis. Plus, the human-focused stories — with human villains, which often included friend and police officer Darryl Morris (Dorian Gregory) — led to much more emotional, grounded, and impactful moments for the sisters and the audience.

