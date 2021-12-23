The cast for the new season of Charmed has just gotten a little bigger. Kapil Talwakar will join Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery in the upcoming fourth season of the rebooted supernatural series. Much like the original, Charmed follows a trio of witch siblings destined to protect the world from evil forces.

Talwakar is best known for his role as Tobin in the critically acclaimed TV series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He also reprised his role in the Roku film Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. Before that, Talwakar had guest-starred in Lifetime’s American Princess and did voice work for Nickelodeon’s The Loud House. Talwakar has also been selected to integrate the cast of another reboot: he will be in NBC’s Night Court, which was previously a successful sitcom from the network.

According to Variety, Talwakar is set to play a “Gandharva” —a magical being that is able to enchant and influence people through the power of his voice. He will be another addition to many supernatural individuals who have been featured in Charmed, including demon-witches, angels, shapeshifters, and others.

The addition of Talwakar is not the only thing that will shake up the system in Season 4. The new season of the series will be helmed by three new showrunners: Jeffrey Lieber (The Originals), Joey Falco (Sleepy Hollow) and Nicki Renna (Club de Cuervos) are replacing former duo of showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who announced their exit back in August:

“We have treasured our time on 'Charmed' during the last two seasons and look forward to continuing on as executive producers while we pursue our development with CBS Studios. We are excited for the fans to see what the new team of Nicki, Joey and Jeffrey have in store for Season 4 and are confident that the show is in excellent hands!”

The new trio of showrunners will have to meet the challenge of subverting one of the show’s most important elements: The Power of the Three, which relates to the three protagonists’ powers combined, will have to find another way to work, since Madeline Mantock (who played the eldest sister Macy) announced she’s leaving the series.

With that many changes, Season 4 may be gearing up to be a do-or-die for The CW series, which will have to reinvent itself in many ways in order to move forward. This might not be a problem, however, as the reboot reinvented itself back when it premiered in 2018 by bringing people of color and LGBTQ+ characters front and center – the original WB series had a mostly non-diverse, white cast.

The CW premieres Season 4 of Charmed on March 11.

