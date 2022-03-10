Charmed is returning a year after the devastating Season 3 finale that raised even more questions about the magical world that the sisters reside in and fans are hoping to finally get some answers to what lies ahead for Macy, Mel, and Maggie in Hilltowne.

Charmed, a reboot of the female-led fantasy series of the same name that aired from 1998 to 2006, premiered in October 2018 and follows the lives of three paranormally powerful sisters. After the murder of their mother by a mysterious dark force, they discover that they are powerful witches entrusted with protecting the world from demons.

The cult classic show was approved for its reboot back in 2013, but the first season didn’t air for five years. The reboot created some changes from the original story and is known for being more inclusive, featuring a racially diverse cast and including LGBTQ+ themes positively, with one of the main characters being a lesbian. Many fans of the original long-running fantasy series were thrilled to see a new and modern take on the three magical sisters and the paranormal predicaments their fate lands them in, which brought in new viewers of a younger generation. Now the fourth season is on the way with new show creators working to rethink the show's dynamic and bring in a new, edgy, and relatably flawed witch.

When Will Charmed Season 4 Be Airing?

Season 4 was confirmed to be in production fairly early with the announcement coming just after Episode 2 of the third season aired. This was much to the delight of fans who can’t get enough of the reboot that brings paranormal fantasy and 90s nostalgia together in the enchanting and action-packed story of the three magical sisters.

Many fans had speculated that the newest season would premiere in January, and luckily they won’t have to wait much longer. It was announced via the Charmed official Twitter page that the thirteen episodes that make up Season 4 of Charmed will begin airing on The CW on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Watch the Charmed Season 4 Trailer

The trailer for Season 4, which was released in January 2022, lures you in but doesn’t give much away, leaving fans on the edge of their seats wondering what the ominous dark force coming for them could be, and who this new witch joining the ranks of the Vera sisters is.

What Will Charmed Season 4 Be About?

There are sure to be some big changes in Season 4. Seasons 2 and 3 received some backlash from fans and as a result showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro have been replaced by Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco, and Nicki Renna for the upcoming season. Audiences are excited about the change in crew and are asking to see more spells and magic in future episodes.

In Season 3, the Vera sisters faced off against The Whispering Evil that was expelled from Jordan using the last spell cast with The Power Of Three. In the final episode Macy got her hands on a deadly lichen, the only thing that is toxic to their enemy, but when doing so, she became infected by The Whispering Evil herself and decided to ingest the poisonous plant. Macy revealed it wasn’t the lichen that killed her though, but rather the death of The Whispering Evil taking place inside her, exploding and attacking her cells.

In the original series, the oldest sister Prue is killed by a demon, which is loosely mirrored in the reboot with Macy's death. This could mean that the future of the trio could be drawn from the plot of the 1998 series.

With their eldest sister Macy now gone, the two remaining sisters Mel and Maggie are wondering if their loss could mean the end of the Power Of Three. In Season 4, Mel and Maggie learn that another good witch exists and with an unknown dark and powerful force coming they set out to find her on a witch hunt of their own.

Audiences are wondering how Harry will cope with the love of his life being gone. Before Macy’s death, the two were married in a dream by the Guardian, who states they are spiritually wed and eternally bound in love through all dimensions. Macy, though, tells Harry that he will love again before she goes to the light. Audiences hope to see Harry find some sort of peace with the love of his life unable to return regardless of timeline paradoxes. And speaking of timeline paradoxes, fans are curious as to what will come of the apocalypse and Mel’s future baby. Some are theorizing that if the apocalypse never happened then future Mel wouldn’t have come to give present-day Mel her baby to keep safe. But, since she did give Mel her baby, many are wondering what that means for the future and if this hints that an apocalypse is coming regardless of the sisters trapping the Source in a necklace and hiding the broken pieces.

On a lighter note, audiences also hope to see what will come of the romantic relationship between Mel and Ruby following the magical allergy that kept them apart, as well as how Maggie and Jordan’s relationship will fare with Maggie constantly having to push Jordan away for his safety. In the final episode of Season 3, Jordan unlocked a new power that will likely play a big part in the upcoming season.

Which Cast Members Are Returning in Charmed Season 4?

Melonie Diaz (Fruitvale Station) and Sarah Jeffery (Wayward Pines) will return as Mel and Maggie, the two younger Vera siblings whose powers include molecular and temporal manipulation as well as foresight and emotional inception. Madeleine Mantock (Into The Badlands), who portrayed the elder sister Macy, publicly announced that she made the difficult decision to leave the show after Season 3, much to the dismay of the show's fans.

Rupert Evans (The Boy) will be reprising his role as Harry Greenwood, the sisters' Whitelighter protector and guide who fell in love with Macy.

Jordan Donica (Terminal 1) returns as Jordan Chase who involuntarily unlocked a healing power in the final episode of Season 3 when he wanted to spare Maggie the pain of losing her sister, inadvertently healing the cut on her hand.

Who's New to the Cast in Charmed Season 4?

Australian actor Lucy Barrett (Bloom) has been added to the cast as the new Charmed One, reigniting the Power Of Three. Fans are wondering what her connection to the two surviving sisters could be, what her powers are, and why she has been called unpredictable. Season 4 showrunner Nicki Renna said of the new character, “She’s edgy and smart and has a wicked sense of humor, but we also like that she’s not perfect. She’s flawed. She has insecurities and fears like we all do.” Audiences are interested to see how this new personality will impact the sisters' dynamic and how she will change the world of magic that they are still learning about.

Where Can You Watch Charmed Season 4?

The show will air with weekly installments on The CW network and will then be added as a full season to stream on Netflix. If the fourth season is to tread in the same footsteps of the third, then streaming audiences will have to wait 8 days after the season finale to watch the series online. With the new season set to air thirteen episodes, this would mean streaming would begin in June 2022.

If you’re hoping to catch up on the first three seasons of the Charmed reboot then you’re in luck. Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream on Netflix. Additionally, if you are looking to watch the original 1998 series, reminisce in the 90s nostalgia, and possibly get a peek into what could lie ahead for the new witches, the eight seasons of the original show are available to stream on Peacock, as well as individual episodes being available for purchase through Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play and Amazon Prime for prices ranging from $0.99 to $1.99 each.

