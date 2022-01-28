After the monumental events of the finale for the third season of Charmed, there has been significant anticipation for the return of the CW show. Eager fans will be delighted to learn that the series will return to their screens this spring with an anticipated character in tow — a new Charmed One at that.

CW’s Charmed follows a trio of sisters – Macy, Mel, and Maggie, also known as the charmed ones, who use their magical abilities to keep the world safe from fantastical threats. The third season’s finale came with a significant upheaval to the status quo, but the newly released teaser provides some answers to questions fans might have.

To start with, the short teaser finally gives viewers a look at the new Charmed One who is set to fill in the late Macy Vaughn’s (played by Madeleine Mantock) shoes. The third season wrapped up with the death of one of the sisters, leaving the power of three fractured and the world vulnerable to magical attacks. This is addressed and immediately resolved in the opening moments of the teaser as it is revealed that there’s another Charmed One out there.

Image via The CW

RELATED: All Eight Seasons of the Original 'Charmed', Ranked from Worst to Best

The new character will be played by Lucy Barrett, an Australian actress who has previously appeared in Bloom, Co-Ed, and Neighbours, among others. The actress and her character have big shoes to fill as Mantock’s Macy Vaughn was a fan favorite. It remains to be seen how the other characters will take the introduction of a new Charmed One but from the trailer, it appears one character understandably has a hard time accepting it – Harry Greenwood (played by Rupert Evans), the Charmed sisters' whitelighter and Macy Vaughn’s love interest. The fourth season will explore grief as Mel and Maggie try to get back on their feet after losing Macy. It will also delve into the identity of the new mysterious character, played by Barrett, who helps reawaken the Power of Three, and, as expected, the season will come with a big bad who threatens the magical balance.

The death of a charmed one in the third season of Charmed is an unfortunate repeat of history. In the show’s original iteration, which ran from 1998 till 2006, Prue Halliwell (played by Shannen Doherty) was killed by a demonic assassin, making way for Doherty’s exit from the show and the introduction of Rose McGowan’s Paige Matthews – a new charmed one – in the fourth season.

Barrett will be joining returning cast members Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey, Jordan Donica, Mareya Salazar, Bethany Brown, and Evans. Besides Barrett, other new faces for this season includes Shi Ne Nielson who plays the owner of The Blue Camellia – a magical nightclub, and Kapil Talwalkar, a performer at the nightclub. Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, and Joey Falco will serve as showrunners for Season 4. They will also executive produce the show alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Kevin Dowling, Lisa Towers, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, and Brad Silberling.

Charmed will be returning to The CW on March 11. Until then, watch the teaser for the upcoming fourth season below:

‘Red Rocket’ Review: Simon Rex Makes for a Charming Scumbag in Sean Baker’s Latest Rex’s charisma goes a long way in making up for the film’s shortcomings.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email