The Big Picture Former Real Housewives of Potomac star, Charrisse Jackson, was seen dining with Chris Samuels, the ex-husband of cast member Monique Samuels.

Charrisse and Chris claim they were at a local restaurant as they both reside in the same community and were with friends.

Charrisse denies any romantic involvement with Chris, despite Monique accusing her of being the source of cheating rumors in the past.

In July 2023, Chris Samuels, 46, the ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, Monique Samuels, was spotted out with Monique's nemesis, Charrisse Jackson, 58, in a restaurant. Instagram account @dorindadeadly posted a photo that shows the pair sitting together at an outdoor eatery. Charrisse and Chris appeared relaxed, and no other people were in the photo. Neither of them has spoken publicly of being seen together at the restaurant. Both Charrisse and Monique were good friends until Charrisse, along with other co-stars was linked to cheating rumors directed involving Monique and her trainer. While speaking at the RHOP panel, during day 2 of the 2023 BravoCon convention in Las Vegas, Charrisse Jackson finally explained the photo. "We live in the same community. We go to a community restaurant, it's a local establishment that both of us frequent. I was minding my own business going there."

Charisse Says There's Nothing Romantic Between Her and Chris Samuels

The 'RHOP' Friend Says Chris Wanted to Apologize For Drama That Happened on the Show

Image by Jefferson Chacon, OWN

Monique Samuels, 40, filed for divorce from Chris on April 14, 2023. It was finalized on, Sept. 25, at the Montgomery County Family Court, according to PEOPLE. The former couple were together for 11 years and appeared on RHOP for three seasons with their three children, Christopher, 10, Milani, 9, and Chase, 4. They later appeared on OWN's Love & Marriage: D.C. and their ongoing marital issues were clear. Despite dodging separation and divorce rumors, and leaving the oWN series after one season, they ultimately split.

Throughout their time on RHOP, the couple were forced to confront allegations that Monique cheated on Chris. Her former friend, Gigi, who appeared on the show, went live on Facebook and explained witnessing Monique interacting inappropriately with the trainer and claims she advised her to stop.

Speaking on Bravocon, Charrisse tried to play down rumors between Chris and herself. “Chris was already there with two friends, and they invited me to come over," she said. "He wanted to apologize for some things that were said in the past. Other people were sitting there, and some random person decided to take a picture, and we're on a date. No, he's not my type."

Monique Was Upset By the Gossip Circulating About Her Marriage

Image via Bravo

Ironically, Monique blamed Charrisse for "facilitating rumors" about her marriage during Season 5 of RHOP. Gizelle Bryant even allegedly questioned if Chris and Monique’s youngest son was fathered by the trainer. Candiace Dillard Bassett confirmed in an Instagram Live that there was a plot the group contrived to question the baby's paternity.

Chris and Monique were upset by the gossip circulating about their relationship. Monique denied the affair completely. The persistent rumors among the cast resulted in a physical confrontation between Candiace and Monique Samuels and subsequently led Monique's exit from the show.

Charisse is still part of the show. She joined as a main cast member during its debut season in 2015. Charrisse would remain on the show for the next two seasons before being demoted to a friend of the show. At the time the show premiered, was married to former NBA star turned college basketball coach, Eddie Jordan. The couple ended their 20-year marriage in 2017.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premiered on Sunday, November 5 on Bravo, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock.