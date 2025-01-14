Yet another member of the Chrisley clan has found their name in the headlines. Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley is accused of slapping the manager of Twin Peaks, a popular Atlanta sports bar after refusing to leave the premises. While at the restaurant on January 6th, Chrisley was allegedly drunk and refused to leave when asked by the manager.

According to the police report and the 911 audio, Chrisley allegedly slapped the manager. The manager called 911, stating, “Chrisley became really drunk,” and then “started to act very disrespectful and belligerent,” eventually leading to Chrisley slapping him in the face twice. Chrisley was arrested on suspicion of simple battery. He was later released on $10,000 bond.

Chase Chrisley Is Not the Only Chrisley In Legal Trouble

Following the 911 call, the manager of Twin Peaks reported that Chrisley left on his own volition with his driver before officers arrived at the scene. Twin Peaks cooperated with police and shared security footage with them. Chase Chrisley was named as a subject before he was officially arrested and booked last Thursday.

Chase Chrisley is not the only member of the family who has faced legal troubles over the past few years. His parents are both in prison on bank fraud and tax vacation charges. Both Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty by a jury in 2022 of conspiring to defraud community banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans. Both have appealed their sentencing. Todd Chrisley's appeal was rejected. Julie Chrisley has appealed her resentencing. In September, Kyle Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault. Chrisley Knows Best is available to stream on Peacock.

