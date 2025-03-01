The struggles the Chrisley Knows Best family have been experiencing since Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley’s incarceration have been publicised in the media. However, Chase Chrisley has been silent about his parents’ arrests until now. The reality TV alum has spoken with Daily Mail about his parents and took a leaf out of his sister Savannah Chrisley’s book by criticising the “corrupt system.”

Julie and Todd are currently serving over a decade in prison between them since Julie’s sentence was upheld after a resentencing. Speaking to Daily Mail about the charges, he said he “thought it was bullsh-t.” “I thought we were targeted. I thought it was absolute bulls**t,” he said. “Obviously, our system is very corrupt and very broken. I know there wasn't any truth to it, because my dad didn't have to steal any money. But his slimy business partner apparently did,” he added.

Chase Chrisley Slams His Father’s Business Partner