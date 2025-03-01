Chase Chrisley and his family became household names with Chrisley Knows Best but since, his family has been hit with hard times. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States and are serving sentences now and his sister, Savannah Chrisley has begun pushing for prison reform to help her parents who, she says, have been mistreated while in prison. The family has been in the news because of all of this and then Chase was accused of slapping a man in a bar after arguing with the staff. Now, he is clarifying the situation.

Chase did an interview with The Daily Mail to talk about the situation. At the time, he was accused of assaulting the manager of a bar. "I’m trying to ask him to leave. He’s being a little aggressive, and he actually assaulted me," the manager said on the 911 call. Now, Chase claims that he did not slap the manager and said if he "did" assault the man, he'd make sure he did more than just slap him. “I didn’t slap that dude in Atlanta. That didn’t happen,” he said. “If I was gonna put my hands on somebody I would get my money’s worth. I wouldn’t just get a slap.”

While he denied slapping the manager, Chase did admit that he argued with staff while he was trying to leave the establishment. According to him, he was closing his tab when they began fighting. “I might have been talking sh*t and so was the other guy, but I didn’t put my hands on him. If I wasn’t who I was that wouldn’t have been a situation,” Chase told the outlet.

Chase Chrisley Spoke About Our "Very Corrupt" System