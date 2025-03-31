Chrisley Knows Best alum Chase Chrisley has emerged as he has posted a very important life update on his Instagram. The former reality TV star announced to his 1.3 million followers that he was nearly one-month sober last weekend. He made the announcement with a smiling selfie near a lake.

“Almost one-month alcohol-free, feeling better than I have in years,” he wrote in his caption. “God is good.” Underneath the post, many congratulated him, while sharing their stories. One said, “7 years for me best decision I ever made! You got this.” Another said, “It’s amazing the difference you feel even after a month. Congratulations and keep up the good work. The struggle is real!”

The news comes afer Chase was identified as a suspect in an alleged assault incident in January of this year. After the incident, Chase denied the allegations and claimed he was innocent and that the situation was “blown out of proportion.” However, when a commenter asked under his Instagram post, “Did you have a problem with it?? Or are you just doing it for other reasons?" he responded, “I tend to break out in handcuffs.”

Chase Chrisley Landed In Legal Trouble Piror to Sobriety

According to the police report, officers from the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call at Twin Peaks Sports Bar where an employee alleged Chase assaulted him. The alleged victim claimed Chase “became really drunk” while inside the bar and started to “act very disrespectful and belligerent.” The employee also informed the police that he asked Chase to leave the restaurant “multiple times,” but he allegedly “refused to leave and started acting more belligerent.” Chase was then accused of slapping his face twice.

The alleged victim also claimed he had CCTV footage of the assault, though it is unclear whether the footage was shared with the police. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Chase was booked on a charge of misdemeanour simple battery before being released on a $10,000 bond. Chase’s publicist alleged that the employee chose not to “press charges.”

Chase’s sobriety also comes as his family still struggles with Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley’s imprisonment. Since the Chrisley parents were convicted in 2022, the family had to learn how to cope without their parents as they have been sentenced to a combined sentence of 19 years. Recent updates regarding the family’s legal fight for their parents’ freedom are that Savannah Chrisley is fighting to get them pardoned, and Julie’s lawyer has filed a response to the resentencing, which saw her original sentence upheld. As of now, there are no reported updates about the pardon and the response. Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.